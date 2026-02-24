Florida State Football Makes Two More Additions to Coaching Staff

Florida State's coaching staff is littered with new faces in the early stages of the offseason. After missing a bowl game for the second straight year, head coach Mike Norvell retooled the entirety of his program once again.

The Seminoles have made changes to their on-field coaching staff and front office, along with Norvell taking back over as the primary playcaller due to Gus Malzahn's unexpected retirement.

The work isn't quite done as Florida State still has a few spots to fill due to a few outgoing staff members. The Seminoles are making two more additions in late February.

Florida State Adding Another Pair To Coaching Staff

FSU is bringing in a pair of coaches on the offensive side of the ball, hiring assistant offensive line coach Manrey Saint-Amour, and assistant running backs coach Teddy Richardson III from Appalachian State.

Most recently, Saint-Amour served as the offensive line coach at Georgia State in 2024. He isn't believed to have held a position last fall. Saint-Amour joins Herb Hand's staff to replace Cooper Williams, who followed Tony Tokarz to Buffalo as offensive line coach.

Saint-Amour previously worked as a graduate assistant at Florida State as a member of Norvell's inaugural staff. He was hired away by Alabama following the season and also earned experience as an offensive line coach at Charleston Southern and an assistant offensive line coach at Georgia.

Florida State's offensive line staff shifted rapidly since the calendar flipped to 2026. Along with Williams, D'Mitri Emmanuel (Kansas State) and Ben Miles (Southern University) went elsewhere while the Seminoles reunited with Gabe Fertitta, though it's unclear exactly where he'll fit in.

Meanwhile, Richardson III is still relatively early in his coaching career. His two years at Appalachian State are his only experience at the FBS level. He'll be making a transition to a different position in Tallahassee, as he worked as an assistant wide receivers coach with the Mountaineers.

After playing at FIU, Richardson III returned to his alma mater in South Florida, earning a position as wide receivers coach and head track & field coach at Booker T. Washing.

Richardson III steps in for former assistant runnings back coach Shaun Shivers.

Shivers accepted a job at Florida State in January and left for Notre Dame as assistant wide receivers coach earlier this month.

Richardson III will be assisting new running backs coach Kam Martin.

Diving Into Florida State's Offseason Coaching Changes

New Hires:

Kam Martin, Running Backs Coach (Tulsa)

Nick Williams, EDGE Coach and Pass-Rushing Specialist (Syracuse)

Blue Adams, Cornerbacks Coach (Michigan State)

Jake Rothschiller, Assistant Linebackers Coach (Minot State)

Brady White, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach (Arizona State)

Juwan Dowels, Defensive Graduate Assistant (IMG Academy)

John Garrett, General Manager of Player Personnel (Duke)

Taylor Edwards, Director of Football and Player Acquisition (Miami)

Gabe Fertitta, Director of Football Strategy/Offensive Assistant (Nicholls State)

Mitch Ciombor, Director of High School Scouting (Duke)

Teddy Richardson III, Assistant Running Backs Coach (Appalachian State)

Manrey Saint-Amour, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Georgia State)

Promotions:

Austin Tucker, Quarterbacks Coach

Tim Harris Jr., Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

Ernie Sims, Linebackers Coach

Departures:

Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (Retirement)

Tony Tokarz, Quarterbacks Coach (Buffalo)

David Johnson, Running Backs Coach (Arkansas)

John Papuchis, Linebackers Coach (Missouri)

Patrick Surtain Sr., Defensive Backs Coach (Fired)

Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Buffalo)

Brendan Bognar, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach (Missouri)

D'Mitri Emmanuel, Offensive Graduate Assistant (Kansas State)

Jonathan Rutledge, Special Teams Analyst (Missouri)

Molly Jacoby, Director of Recruiting Operations (Oklahoma)

Shaun Shivers, Assistant Running Backs Coach (Notre Dame)

