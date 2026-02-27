Florida State Football Standout Earns Elite Billing Ahead of 2026 Season

The Florida State Seminoles are going through another offseason shakeup on offense.

Following the 2025 campaign, the Seminoles lost 12 players who started multiple games on offense, including the entire offensive line, quarterback Tommy Castellanos, tight end Randy Pittman Jr., wide receiver Lawayne McCoy, and running back Gavin Sawchuk.

Considering the recent retirement of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn, the large number of attrition could make it tough for Florida State to pick up the pieces next fall. The Seminoles finished in the top-10 in total offense and top-25 in scoring offense during Malzahn's lone season in Tallahassee.

With nearly an entire cast of new playmakers, Florida State does have a couple of familiar faces to rely on, including one of the top wide receivers in the country, Duce Robinson.

Duce Robinson Named Among College Football's 'Most Lethal Playmakers'

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) celebrates a pass catch during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Robinson turned into an absolute star for the Seminoles after beginning his college career at USC. The Florida State legacy came home in the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season, instantly developing into a fan favorite.

The lengthy pass-catcher became the first FSU wide receiver to record 1,000+ yards in a single season since 2019. He also finished in the top-10 in the FBS in receiving yards during the regular season.

Robinson elected to stick around at Florida State for his final year of eligibility, thrusting him onto the national scene. With a breakout season comes lofty expectations, and that's exactly what he has on his shoulders.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford listed Robinson as one of the top-10 'lethal playmakers' in the sport. He was regarded alongside other elite names such as Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Miami's Malachi Toney, and Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy.

"Robinson was "Mr. Bailout" for Florida State's offense last season," Crawford wrote. "When the Seminoles needed a big play in the passing game, Robinson's number was called -- often on third down and in single coverage."

"He averaged 19.3 yards per reception, scored six touchdowns, and finished with 1,081 receiving yards, becoming FSU's first 1,000-yard wideout since Tamorrion Terry in 2019," Crawford added. "A Biletnikoff Award semifinalist after transferring from USC, Robinson is now a team captain and could elevate himself into first-round consideration in 2027 as a 6-foot-6, 223-pound target in Tallahassee."

Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and third-team All-American honors, along with being named as a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

There is still room to improve, as Robinson had a few critical drops last season, including a bobble in the end zone against Virginia that led to Florida State's first loss. He brings a special work ethic to the table, which makes it possible for Robinson to continue inching towards his ceiling.

Robinson will be the No. 1 target for likely starting quarterback Ashton Daniels. He's got the ability to make whoever is throwing the ball look better than they actually are.

Along with his performance on the field, Robinson has already been one of the biggest leaders within the program since his arrival.

