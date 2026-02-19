Four-Star WR Showing Strong Interest in FSU Football after 9-TD Season

The rebuild continues in Tallahassee as head coach Mike Norvell prepares for his seventh season with the Florida State Seminoles. Following two straight embarrassing campaigns where the Seminoles finished at the bottom of the ACC, Norvell has retooled the program over the last couple of months.

Florida State is focused on the work. Though the upcoming version of the team is toiling away in the Tour of Duty, the Seminoles need to consistently establish their footing and land elite prospects from the prep level. That's something the program has struggled to do since Norvell took over more than six years ago.

It all starts with capitalizing when you get a recruit on campus.

Four-Star WR Schedules Official Visit To Florida State

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

While Florida State has lacked in its recruiting efforts at certain positions, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Tim Harris Jr. is more than capable. He helped bring in multiple prospects who could make an immediate impact next season.

Harris Jr. hasn't netted a recruit in #Tribe27 just yet but there are some options on the table.

Recently, four-star wide receiver Sean Green scheduled an official visit to Florida State from June 5-7. He will be at Georgia the weekend before his trip to Tallahassee.

Green has held an offer from Florida State for nearly a year. He previously was on campus for a pair of home games in October and returned for a junior day last month.

The Georgia native is one of the Seminoles' top targets at wide receiver.

During his junior campaign at Camden County High School, Green caught 41 passes for 572 yards and nine touchdowns. Green put up a season-high three receptions for 115 yards and a score in a 35-14 loss to Lowndes on October 10.

The 5-foot-10, 160-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 287 overall prospect, the No. 39 WR and the No. 33 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2027 class

Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

