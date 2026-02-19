Pair of Florida State Football Pledges Finalize Official Visit Dates
The Florida State Seminoles have hit the recruiting trail hard this offseason. FSU's new additions to the coaching staff, particularly running backs coach Kam Martin and EDGEs coach Nick Williams, are delivering some much-needed energy on the frontlines.
Since the beginning of the year, Florida State's coaches have traveled all over the country to meet with prospects and extend scholarships. In the middle of it all, the Seminoles held a handful of junior days to get recruits front and center in Tallahassee.
Along with adding to #Tribe27, Florida State is looking to hold onto the five faces already in the fold. The Seminoles are making sure to keep them a priority.
Two Current FSU Pledges Set Up Official Visits
Earlier this month, four-star linebacker Gregory Batson and three-star safety Jemari Foreman revealed their upcoming official visit dates. Both commits will take their trips in the summer, with Batson coming in from June 5-7 and Foreman making his way the following weekend from June 12-14.
To this point, neither player has scheduled a visit to another school.
Batson pledged to Florida State back in November. Despite John Papuchis moving on to Missouri, he's remained steady with his decision, recently returning to campus in January to meet with new linebackers coach Ernie Sims.
During his junior season at Lee County, Batson totaled 55 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one interception. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 307 overall prospect, the No. 20 LB, and the No. 36 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Foreman committed to the Seminoles in September shortly after the program upset Alabama in the season-opener. He's stuck with Florida State even as head coach Mike Norvell replaced former defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr.
A Florida native, Foreman put together a breakout campaign at Plantation High School, totaling 70 tackles, nine tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, 11 pass deflections, and ten interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.
The 6-foot-0, 165-pound safety is regarded as the No. 604 overall prospect, the No. 60 S, and the No. 66 recruit in Florida in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.
Four-star safety pledge Mekhi Williams will also officially visit Florida State from June 5-7. Three-star tight end Connor Winn and three-star defensive end Anthony Cavallaro haven't publicly locked in their dates.
Information On Florida State's 2027 class
Florida State holds five verbal commitments in its 2027 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?
Three-Star TE Connor Winn
Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro
Four-Star LB Gregory Batson
Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams
Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman
