Florida State Loses Starter To Significant Injury Against Boston College

The Florida State Seminoles are in Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon. It's been a back-and-forth first half, as the Eagles took a two-possession advantage, but the Seminoles battled back from the deficit to establish a 21-17 lead going into the locker room.

Entering the matchup, Florida State was already shorthanded due to a myriad of injuries. The Seminoles have lost two of their top stars to season-ending injuries in the last two games, as Ousmane Kromah went down against Miami and Duce Robinson tore his ACL in the loss to Clemson.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Boston College Eagles

Florida State had another starter go down with a potentially serious injury shortly before the half.

FSU C Bradyn Welch-Joiner Carted Off After Gruesome Injury

On Florida State's final drive of the second quarter, senior center Bradyn Welch-Joiner was rolled up on by multiple players during a short run. His leg was bent awkwardly under the pile of players, and it was immediately evident that Welch-Joiner was in a ton of pain.

Within seconds of the injury, a handful of Seminoles were calling to the sideline for assistance as Welch-Joiner writhed around on the field. It didn't take long for medical staff to apply an air cast to his right leg.

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As Welch-Joiner was carted to the locker room, Florida State's entire coaching staff and roster surrounded him to show their support. Since transferring to FSU from Purdue in January, he's earned the respect of everyone within the program.

Welch-Joiner started in each of Florida State's first nine games of the 2026 season. He was replaced by sophomore Chavez 'Sandman' Thompson, a young player whom the coaching staff is confident about.

Thompson appeared in four games last year, but only played in garbage time.

The rest of the offensive line remains unchanged. Though Xavier Chaplin left the game briefly in the second quarter, he was able to return to the field. When Chaplin was out, FSU flexed Nate Pabst to left tackle and brought in Chimdia Nwaiwu at right tackle.

Prior to his time with the Seminoles, Welch-Joiner appeared in 22 games and made 17 starts for Auburn and Purdue. He's expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

While there's been no official announcement, this injury will likely end Welch-Joiner's 2026 campaign.

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