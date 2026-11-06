NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Boston College Eagles

The Florida State Seminoles (3-5, 1-4 ACC) are headed to Chestnut Hill to face the Boston College Eagles (4-4, 2-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. Both teams enter the matchup coming off losses, with Boston College falling 47-2 to Duke last weekend.

Florida State is on an extended losing streak, dropping three straight games and over a month from its last victory against Virginia on October 3.

READ MORE: FSU Football is Adding Former NFL Coach to Staff

The Seminoles haven't won a road game in nearly three years, but FSU holds a three-game winning streak at Alumni Stadium.

Our staff provides their predictions and analysis as the Seminoles look to finally end a historic road losing streak with an interim head coach.

Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the fourth quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State is dealing with a tough situation after firing Mike Norvell with four games remaining in the 2026 season. The move needed to come, but that won't make it any easier for the Seminoles to pick up the pieces in November.

At this point, the remaining coaches and players are playing for their pride. This is also an audition for the future, whether that be at Florida State or somewhere else, so no one should consider the season over, as there's still a lot at stake.

Boston College isn't great, but the Eagles have competed with some of the better squads in the ACC, even holding leads against SMU and Virginia Tech. They've also got a quarterback who can run the ball, an aspect the Seminoles haven't done a very good job of defending.

The last time Florida State went on the road to Boston College with an interim coach, the Seminoles pulled out a surprising victory. While there's no Jordan Travis to pull out of a hat this time around, I think FSU will do enough to get the job done in Chestnut Hill.

To the horror of Mike Norvell, Florida State ends its program worst road losing streak in the first game after firing him.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 4-4

Seminoles 27, Eagles 24

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

I'm predicting a fairly ugly game all around. I have zero clue what to expect in this matchup, and there's zero reason to try to calculate some made-up magical thesis on this one. One thing I do know is this road game losing streak is nearing 1,100 days.

I think it continues to grow after Saturday.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 5-3

Eagles 30, Seminoles 20

Austin Veazey (@EasyVeazeyNG)

Trying to predict this game is nearly impossible. Play-callers have changed on both sides of the ball, another star on offense is gone after Duce Robinson tore his ACL, FSU has lost 12 straight road games, and Boston College is bad.

I do think it would be poetic if Florida State were to win this game after firing Mike Norvell, though, so that’s what I’m going to choose, even if I think it will be a weird, sloppy game.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 7-1

Seminoles 23, Eagles 18

Tommy Mire (@TommyM3III)

Ashton Daniels’ mobility gives Florida State a chance, but the injuries the Seminoles have piled up will put heavy pressure on his legs, with both Ousmane Kromah and Sam Singleton, Jr., ruled out and Quintrevion Wisner questionable.

Without Duce Robinson and with a depleted backfield, especially if Wisner cannot play, the Seminoles need someone else to keep the offense multi-dimensional. Amari Thomas has an opportunity, and Micahi Danzy will need to make Boston College respect the passing game.

I expect Daniels to keep FSU competitive, but the road setting, injuries, and coaching transition make it difficult to trust the Seminoles to finish. I do expect FSU’s defense to show up, led by linebacker Chris Jones, but they’ll need to stop the run.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-2

Seminoles 24, Eagles 21

Dillon Riera (@13d_riera)

Well, it finally happened. Florida State has chosen to close this chapter of its football program and begin writing the next in its illustrious history. There's plenty of work to be done behind the scenes as the university prepares to fill vacancies at both the Athletic Director and Head Coach positions, but for now, the Seminoles still have a football season to finish.

With former Seminoles Rick Stockstill and Ernie Sims III now leading the charge, FSU travels to Chestnut Hill on Saturday, hoping to win a football game away from Tallahassee for the first time in three years.

Florida State enters Saturday riding a three-game losing streak, having dropped consecutive contests against Louisville, Miami, and Clemson. Offensively, the Seminoles remain in a constant state of flux, struggling to establish any semblance of consistency from one week to the next.

Of course, finding that consistency becomes increasingly difficult when some of your most productive playmakers are no longer available. With Singleton, Kromah, and now Robinson sidelined for the remainder of the season, much of the offensive burden falls squarely on the shoulders of Ashton Daniels and Micahi Danzy, who have become the Seminoles' primary sources of production.

On the other side of the ball, Florida State's defense is now under the direction of interim defensive coordinator Ernie Sims following the departure of Tony White. There's no shying away from the reality that this unit had its hands full last weekend against a Clemson offense that entered the contest among the nation's worst.

Fortunately for the Seminoles, Boston College has experienced many of the same offensive struggles, averaging just 187.3 passing yards and 21.6 points per game. The Eagles have endured their fair share of setbacks as well, with losses to Virginia Tech, SMU, and most recently Duke.

If Sims can inject some much-needed energy into a defense that has struggled throughout the season, Saturday presents an opportunity for the Seminoles to regain their footing and potentially shut down the Eagles' offense altogether.

So, where do we stand? Well, there's reason to be optimistic about the future of Florida State football, as new leadership at critical positions offers an opportunity for meaningful change and improvement. Until those changes take effect, however, this Seminole squad is still fighting for bowl eligibility, pride, and an opportunity to rally behind its interim leaders.

The pressure of saving your coach's job is gone. Expectations of completing a miraculous turnaround have all but vanished. The College Football Playoff is off the table, and a conference championship is well out of reach. All that's left is an opportunity to go out there and play football. No distractions. No expectations. Nothing left to lose.

So, play like it.

I expect to see a Florida State team playing with the kind of freedom, passion, intensity, and borderline reckless abandon that comes with those realizations. It may not be the cleanest football, and we'll probably see our fair share of mistakes.

After all, it's still the same team at the end of the day. But I hope we'll see a high-flying, hard-hitting football team that's more concerned with making plays than avoiding mistakes. A team that's playing for one another, embracing the moment, and simply playing football.

2026 Season Prediction Record: 6-2

Seminoles 34, Eagles 24

CONSENSUS: Florida State (4-1)

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