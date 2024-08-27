Florida State's Loss To Georgia Tech Brings In Massive National Audience

𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙍𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂𝙎 𝘼𝙍𝙀 𝙄𝙉 … 📺



Last Saturday’s @cfbireland game drew 4.987 million viewers on @espn.



⭐️ Up 40% over 3.56M that watched last year’s ND-Navy game on NBC



⭐️ More viewers than all but 4 games that aired on ESPN during the 2023 regular season#StingEm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/FTOvmmY2l7