Report: Dallas Cowboys Fly In Former Florida State Star For Visit
The preseason is coming to a close with the 2024 NFL season set to open in less than two weeks. Roster cuts are ongoing as teams try to get down to the 53-man limit but there still be room for free agent additions if the right player is available.
At least one former Florida State star has been searching for a home ahead of the action and might be finding it in the near future. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, four-time pro bowl running back Dalvin Cook is flying to meet with the Dallas Cowboys. Assuming all goes well on the trip, it wouldn't be a shock to see Cook suiting up for the Cowboys this season.
It's been a trying last year for Cook since being released by the Minnesota Vikings after six seasons with the franchise. He landed with the New York Jets to star alongside Aaron Rodgers but that plan was foiled in the very first game. Cook ended up playing second-fiddle to Breece Hall, recording a career-low 67 carries for 214 yards before being cut near the end of the regular season.
Cook joined the Baltimore Ravens for the postseason. He saw action in one playoff game, rushing eight times for 23 yards. Freshly turned 29-years-old, Cook apparently believes he's in the best shape that he has been in years.
Prior to cutting down, the Cowboys currently hold seven running backs on their roster. The team reunited with Ezekiel Elliott earlier this offseason and also has players such as Deuce Vaughn and Rico Dowdle in the backfield.
Injuries have diminished his impact in recent years but if Cook is truly healthy, it'll be interesting to see if he can rekindle some of the playmaking ability he displayed in Minnesota. Cook was selected to the Pro Bowl in four of his six seasons with the Vikings, totaling 1,282 rushing attempts for 5,993 yards with 47 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 236 passes for 1,872 yards and five more scores.
Prior to his time in the NFL, Cook was a record-setting star at Florida State, leaving the program as the all-time leading rusher after just three seasons. He was an All-American and First-Team All-ACC selection in each of last two years with the Seminoles. Across his career in Tallahassee, Cook rushed 687 times for 4,464 yards and 46 touchdowns. He added 79 catches for 935 yards and two more scores.
