Florida State's Mike Norvell Recaps Final Practice in United States Ahead Of Opener
The Florida State Seminoles wrapped up their last practice in the United States as they prepare to take the trip across the pond to Dublin, Ireland for their Week '0' matchup against Georgia Tech. The 'Noles have been through a vigorous fall camp with a multitude of layers in their preparation and now the time has come to showcase their work and effort on a national stage.
Head coach Mike Norvell met with the media after practice to discuss how his team has progressed throughout the offseason and what the next few days are going to look like leading up to Saturday.
"I think the guys have an understanding of what to expect. Obviously, try to continue with that, and being the second day coming through on game week, we really tried to push variations. We tried to push different looks," Norvell said. "Going into the first game you prepare for all things. And it's probably the biggest menu that you're going to have throughout the course of the season of things that you might see just from a year of film study and trying to figure out what personnel is going to be in all phases."
The ball flies through the air on August 24 and Norvell said he was excited to witness how his team performs against the Yellow Jackets. With Norvell, success has always been in the details and effort. He feels his team is up for the challenge this weekend.
"That's the thing that I'm excited to witness — that moment of truth, discipline, details, and just relentless effort. Is that going to show up on an every-play basis? I think these guys have worked for that. I think they're prepared for that, and now they've got to go execute that here with the opportunity they have."
To add to the complexity of making an overseas trip is the timing of everything. FSU is expecting to fly out on Wednesday night and hit the ground running Thursday morning. With all the moving parts and a significant time change. He believes that the plan put in place will help him field the best team on Saturday.
"We'll fly out tonight, I think around 9:00, I believe it is. But we've got meetings before to make sure we go over all the logistical elements of it," Norvell continued. "One more time, we'll go over with the guys just the best way to transition. We'll try to get as much rest as we can on the plane tonight. Tomorrow we'll have a pretty full day and go through our normal Thursday game prep. We've got a great plan for what is necessary to allow us to be our best come Saturday."
The game will broadcast on ESPN at noon and feature ESPN's College GameDay crew for both FSU and Gameday's international game.
Norvell's full interview can be seen below.
