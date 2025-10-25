Florida State near top of ACC in 2025 ratings amid broadcast imbalance
The disparity in conference funding will likely take five or six years to even out on the playing field, despite the recent House vs. NCAA settlement that allows universities to directly pay student athletes with an NIL cap of around 20 million.
The law took effect in July of 2025, but that doesn't cover the gap in viewership revenue from big media companies that draw in millions upon millions of dollars as people tune in.
Florida State Viewership Stands Out in ACCN vs. ESPN/ABC Comparison
It doesn’t take a full multi-conference breakdown to see the gap. Just look at the difference between games aired on ABC and ESPN and those on the ACC Network or streaming services; the top half of the ratings chart tells the story. The programs that land national slots draw millions more viewers, more sponsorship dollars, and more recruiting clout than those left to regional coverage.
Sports stats analyst Danny Neckel compiled a chart based on viewership data, and despite its four-game skid in recent weeks, Florida State continues to be one of college football’s biggest television draws, ranking No. 2 with 24,991,796 in the ACC in average viewership this season.
Five of their games were on ABC, with two airing on ACCN or other streaming services. Miami leads the ACC at 27,410,000, with four of its games being aired on major broadcast channels. Clemson has come in third this season at 20,818,019 with a 4:3 ratio.
A Proven Ratings Magnet Despite 2025 Woes
That imbalance is most visible within the ACC itself, where programs like Florida State, Clemson, and Miami have consistently drawn national audiences on ESPN and ABC this season, while others are relegated to the ACC Network and streaming services. At the bottom of the pack is Boston College, with all of its games airing on ACCN or other services.
Until media revenue is distributed more evenly, the on-field product will continue to mirror the broadcast hierarchy. The House vs. NCAA settlement may have redefined how athletes get paid, but it hasn’t changed who gets seen. For programs like Florida State, that spotlight is both a privilege and a reminder that exposure still pays the biggest dividends in college football.
