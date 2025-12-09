FSU football loses DL to transfer portal in unsurprising move

The transfer portal departures are picking up rapidly in Tallahassee. That shouldn't be a shock, as Florida State needs to reconstruct its roster after failing to qualify for a bowl game for the fourth time in head coach Mike Norvell's season.

Last year, the Seminoles went on a late run on the recruiting trail despite firing multiple staff members and bringing in a handful of new faces. Florida State added the bulk of its #Tribe25 class leading up to the Early Signing Period.

Two of those recruiting wins have already transferred after barely a season with the program.

Florida State Defensive Lineman Tyeland Coleman Entering Portal

Tyeland Coleman/IG

On Tuesday evening, junior defensive lineman Tyeland Coleman revealed his decision to enter the transfer portal following one season with the Seminoles. Coleman appeared in three games, earning a redshirt while totaling two tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack. All of his production came in FSU's 77-3 victory against East Texas A&M.

Coleman was unable to crack Florida State's rotation in the trenches despite inconsistent play. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Mississippi native signed with the Seminoles over Mississippi State and Illinois in December of 2024. FSU offered him in October and brought him in for an official visit, sealing the deal in less than two months.

At the time, Coleman was a top JUCO recruit at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He was coming off a sophomore season where he recorded 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and one pass breakup in 11 games.

Despite Coleman moving on, Florida State has multiple players who could return alongside the interior of the defense, such as redshirt senior Daniel Lyons, redshirt senior Deante McCray, redshirt junior KJ Sampson, sophomore Mandrell Desir, sophomore Darryll Desir, and redshirt freshman Kevin Wynn.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

