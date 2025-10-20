FSU athletic director makes stunning statement on Mike Norvell’s future
The Florida State Seminoles may ultimately fire head coach Mike Norvell. However, that's not a move the administration plans to make before the conclusion of the 2025 season, which should rightfully anger the fanbase.
At this point, it feels like Florida State is dragging its feet. With every second Norvell is still on the job, the Seminoles are pushing themselves behind the eight ball when it comes to their next coaching search.
In the same vein, the athletic program is quickly losing the support of fans. This is turning into a simply toxic situation. The scene the next time Florida State walks into Doak Campbell Stadium will be something to monitor.
In the meantime, athletic director Michael Alford has released a statement.
FSU Will Undergo A "Comprehensive Assessment" At End Of Season
On Monday morning, Alford revealed Florida State's plans. The administration plans to evaluate Norvell and the football program at the conclusion of the season.
"Florida State football benefits from unmatched passionate support from the entire FSU family, and the commitment to our football program is unwavering," Alford said.
"We rightfully have high expectations in everything we do to represent Florida State in the manner that built our reputation as one of college football's best programs, cultivating an extraordinary group of supporters nationally and globally," Alford added. "We embrace those expectations while also sharing the deep disappointment when results on the field are short of that standard."
"As we continue to move forward this season, our comprehensive assessment of the football program will be completed at season's end. Meanwhile, we are fully committed to helping Coach Norvell and the 2025 Seminoles strongly rebound in the coming weeks."
This is simply not good enough from Florida State and now the clock is ticking.
The Florida State Seminoles return to action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, November 1.
