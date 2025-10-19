Former FSU football standouts lose patience, demand change after embarrassing loss
The Florida State Seminoles took another step in the wrong direction this weekend, traveling to the Golden Coast and bringing yet another loss back to Tallahassee.
Since their week one win over Alabama, the Seminoles have seemingly regressed with each passing week, tarnishing the legacy of what was once one of the most dominant programs in the country year in and year out.
With the 20-13 loss to Stanford, Florida State is just one game away from losing 10 straight ACC games, also having failed to win a true road game since defeating Florida in the 2023 season.
It was clear from the start that this would be a bad game for FSU, as on its first offensive play, Florida State was given a delay of game penalty, followed by a quick 3-and-out drive. The Seminoles would add 12 more flags to their statsheet, totaling 87 yards on the night, a season-high.
The sloppy loss to a team undergoing a rebuild is beyond unacceptable for Florida State, and with the consistent level of failure over the last two years, could it be time for FSU to cut ties with head coach Mike Norvell?
For many former Seminoles, the answer is a clear yes, as many have taken to social media to remind the fanbase of the "standard" that is so frequently discussed, going on to call for change, with many not holding back in sharing their disappointment in their alma mater.
With Florida State going into its second bye week of the season, could this be the perfect time to make a change in the program?
Take a look at what some of Florida State's greatest players had to say following the shocking loss to Stanford.
Reactions Below
Pro Football Hall of Famer and former FSU star Leroy Butler has no words following the loss to Stanford
Former FSU star Freddie Stevenson is shocked following Florida State's fourth loss of the season
College Football Hall of Famer and FSU great Marvin Jones is not happy with FSU's loss
Former FSU QB and college football analyst Danny Kanell has one word following Stanford's victory over FSU
Former FSU star Everett Dawkins criticizes Florida State's offense in a lackluster performance
Former FSU QB Chris Rix thinks FSU was robbed by officials on the final play of the game
2013 FSU Football national champion Nile Lawrence-Stample says there is one positive coming out of the loss
Former FSU linebacker Dontavious Jackson calls for changes to be made in the program
Former FSU defensive Tackle Robert Cooper is disappointed in the program following the loss to Stanford
Former FSU and USC defensive back Greedy Vance has some rough news waiting for him in the morning
