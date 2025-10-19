Mike Norvell on FSU football's fourth straight defeat: 'it was beyond disappointing'
The Florida State Seminoles lost their fourth straight game in demoralizing fashion on Saturday night. From beginning to end, the Seminoles were held in check by a Stanford Cardinal team that has had plenty of struggles of its own in 2025.
FSU actually outgained the Cardinal, 444-293, but only put 13 points on the scoreboard. Stanford played most of the night with a backup quarterback, running back, right guard, and multiple reserves in the defensive backfield.
You wouldn't know it with the way the Seminoles performed.
Following the loss, head coach Mike Norvell met with the media to discuss a variety of topics.
Mike Norvell Recaps Loss To Stanford
Opening Statement: "Just to start off, as I just told the team, I didn't have them ready to play tonight. Unfortunately, all the things that we knew it would take, and as you come take a long trip and coming off some disappointing results here these past weeks, we needed to come, and we needed to play with tremendous energy, effort, but critically, just discipline."
"Doing the things we needed to do from assignment, technique, fundamental, but then playing with discipline out there on the field. We didn't do that. We had 13 penalties tonight, multiple missed opportunities. That all goes on me."
"At the end of the day, we made this trip, and what we just watched on that field was not anything towards what we invest in work and pour our time into, whether it's throughout this week or throughout an offseason, everything that I want and this program needs to be. That did not show up tonight so it was beyond disappointing."
"We had opportunities; there were things that obviously didn't go our way that I think are judgment calls, but at the end of the day, there was enough of the things that we didn't control that we were awful in it. You give Stanford credit for being able to do what they needed to do, but at the end of the day, it was extremely poor on our part with the things we could control."
More from Norvell below.
