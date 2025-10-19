Mike Norvell opens up on his future at Florida State after stunning climb down
It feels like Florida State has reached the point of no return with head coach Mike Norvell.
The Seminoles made Norvell one of the highest-paid coaches in the country following the 2023 season. It's all come crashing down in Tallahassee since then.
Norvell posted one of the worst records in program history last year, finishing 2-4 despite entering the season as a top-10 team. Florida State didn't have as many expectations in 2025, but the aspirations were elevated following a decisive victory against Alabama to begin the season.
That upset feels like it was years ago at this point. In reality, it's somehow been less than two months since fans stormed the field in Doak Campbell Stadium.
Losers of four straight, again, the time has come for the Seminoles to make a decision on Mike Norvell.
Mike Norvell Still Believes Despite Florida State's Debacle
Following Florida State's stunning defeat to Stanford, Norvell was asked about where he believes he stands with the administration, considering the drastic drop-off on the field.
Since 2024, the Seminoles are 5-14 overall, including nine straight losses to ACC opponents. FSU hasn't won a road game since the regular season finale in 2023.
"I'm pouring everything I have into this university with every bit of the work, the focus, the absolute edge, and urgency to get this better," Norvell said after the defeat. "At the end of the day, it's about the on-field results, and we've come up short."
"We've not done anywhere near a good enough job in being able to finish games and for it to look the way I want it to look. I believe that what we're capable of," Norvell added. "I've always said that this administration, it's a great and aligned group of people that are leading this university, our athletic department, and our football team."
Norvell, like everyone else, recognizes that the on-field performance is not even close to the standard at Florida State. He stood firm in his belief that the Seminoles can turn things around.
The head coach is one of few who still have faith at this point.
"I believe in all of the things of what we stand for, what it needs to be, and how we need to do it. The results have not been good enough, and they have to get better," Norvell said. "That's something that I'm going to continue to put everything I have into, making sure that gets done and that gets done as fast as possible."
"Going to a bye week and having an opportunity to heal up, get some guys back in full-time in practice and make sure that we do the things that we need to do as a football program so that when we step on the field, it looks like Florida State football," Norvell continued.
If the Seminoles fire Norvell, they will owe a massive buyout that is currently worth well over $50 million. That doesn't include the money it would take to pay out his staff and bring in a new one.
Florida State returns to action against Wake Forest on Saturday, November 1.
