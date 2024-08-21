Florida State 'Standout' Freshman 'Primed To Make An Impact' During 2024 Season
Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell expects production from true freshman running back Kam Davis, and it's for good reason. The 18-year-old running back stepped on campus ready to play college football.
Davis is an absolute monster and his body is ready to contribute at the college football level, despite being early in his college career. Not only does he have the build to contribute, but the Seminoles' running back also happened to stand out at training camp.
247Sports' Cody Nagel took a look at ten different fall camp standouts that could be real contributors next season, and the list included Davis.
"Kam Davis may not see the field immediately at Florida State with a contingent of running backs ahead of him on the depth chart," Nagel wrote. "However, that is not slowing down the four-star freshman in fall camp. Davis is among the young Seminoles that have flashed this preseason, according to college football writer Chris Hummer."
The size is impressive from Davis, but that doesn't take away from his playmaking abilities. His sneaky speed behind his ability to break tackles with his frame could create some exhilarating plays from Davis in the garnet and gold.
"Davis ranked as a Top247 recruit and No. 11 running back nationally in the 2024 class. He is listed as a 5-foot-10, 224-pound true freshman on the Florida State roster," Nagle continued. "Davis is a playmaker, accounting for 8,762 yards of total offense and 75 touchdowns during his high school career at Atlanta (Ga.) Dougherty where he played quarterback. He averaged 8.9 yards per rush."
The Seminoles saw plenty of outgoing production from their 2023 squad, allowing for new contributors to burst onto the scene. Lawrance Toafili, Roydell Williams, Caziah Holmes and Jaylin Lucas each add to the depth of the running back room as potential contributors, but Davis isn't allowing that to deter him, jumping into the mix early with his play throughout camp.
Assuming the Seminoles use multiple rushers, something Norvell has done plenty in his past, Florida State is absolutely going to wear down defenses and use the run game to open up the passing game for DJ Uiagalelei and the playmakers out wide.
