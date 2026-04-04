Florida State Star Earns 'Most Lethal' Label Entering 2026 Season

It was evident before Duce Robinson arrived at Florida State that he had the potential to be special. A five-star prospect coming out of high school with a prolific frame and ample athleticism, he checked off every box that colleges were looking for on the field.

What truly makes Robinson different is the work ethic, character, and leadership he brings away from the gridiron.

READ MORE: Ex-Florida State QB Signs With Professional Football Team

Florida State only finished 5-7 last fall, but Robinson's impact was noticeable. He put up a highlight reel each week while making himself available to the media to discuss the good and the bad.

Robinson had an opportunity to depart for the NFL. Instead, he wanted to finish the job in Tallahassee. Going into his last year at the college level, Robinson is firmly on the national radar.

Duce Robinson Is One Of College Football's 'Most Lethal' Wide Receivers

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

To no surprise, Robinson is expected to contend to be the best pass catcher in the FBS.

Earlier this week, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford ranked the top-10 'most lethal' wide receivers in the sport. Robinson came in at No. 4 behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Miami's Malachi Toney, and Texas' Cam Coleman.

"Robinson could've named his price as a potential transfer in January, but decided on returning to the Seminoles after hearing from the NFL's draft advisory committee on what he needed to improve as a senior," Crawford wrote. "He'll be spending that final campaign in Tallahassee after earning all-conference accolades following his 56-catch, 1,081-yard showing."

"At 6-foot-6, 230 pounds, the former five-star is a matchup nightmare and is a potential Day 1 selection in 2027 if fine-tuning his skill set comes up aces this fall," Crawford added. "Robinson managed three 100-yard games over his final five starts as a junior, leading to buzz that he was leaning toward early draft entry."

Last season, Robinson led Florida State with 56 catches for 1,081 yards and six touchdowns. He became the first Seminole to record 1,000+ receiving yards in a single season since 2019. In the process, Robinson finished in the top-10 in the FBS in receiving during the regular season.

Robinson earned first-team All-ACC and third-team All-American honors, along with being named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

Florida State and Robinson kick off their 2026 campaign against New Mexico State on August 29.

Robinson is vying to become just the second Seminole in program history to post 1,000+ receiving yards in two consecutive seasons (Ron Sellers, 1967-68/Rashaad Greene, 2013-14). Only three Florida State wide receivers have two 1,000+ yard seasons during their careers in garnet and gold.

Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2026 Season?

Duce Robinson, Senior

Micahi Danzy, Redshirt Sophomore

Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore

Tae'Shaun Gelsey, Redshirt Freshman

Teriq Mallory, Redshirt Freshman

Devin Carter, Freshman

Jasen Lopez, Freshman

EJ White, Freshman

Darryon Williams, Freshman

Brandon Bennett, Freshman

Jonah Winston, Freshman

Tony Bland, Freshman

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