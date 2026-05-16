Four-Star RB Chooses SEC Program Over Florida State Seminoles Football

Florida State is dealing with plenty of adversity on the recruiting trail as summer creeps into Tallahassee.

The Seminoles have only landed one commitment in over three and a half months, while seeing plenty of coveted targets pledge elsewhere over that time.

READ MORE: Three Key Players FSU Football Needs To Deliver In 2026

As the coaching staff looks to right the ship, the present situation isn't getting any easier to navigate.

Four-RB Chooses South Carolina Over Florida State, Others

Brayden Tyson/Twitter

On Friday evening, four-star running back Brayden Tyson announced his commitment to South Carolina over Florida State, Rutgers, and Purdue.

Tyson was one of the top running backs remaining on the Seminoles' recruiting board. The Gamecocks were the favorite going into the announcement after hosting Tyson for an official visit earlier this month.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Brayden Tyson has Committed to South Carolina, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’1 230 RB chose the Gamecocks over Florida State, Rugters, and Purdue



“ALL GLORY TO GOD. Just the beginning Go Gamecocks 🤙🏾🐓”⁰⁰https://t.co/sSxXiIeIJV pic.twitter.com/A71Ul3rToX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2026

Florida State had been pursuing Tyson for over two years. He made it to campus three times this offseason, including a trip in April. Tyson was supposed to return for an official visit, but that is no longer expected to occur.

During his junior season at Brookwood High School, Tyson recorded 163 carries for 1,292 yards and 16 touchdowns while catching 13 passes for 201 yards and another score.

Tyson rushed for 100+ yards in seven games, including a season-high 19 carries for 210 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-27 victory against Peachtree Ridge High School on October 17.

The 6-foot-0, 230-pound running back is regarded as the No. 357 overall prospect, the No. 23 ATH, and the No. 38 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Outside of Phillips, Florida State is monitoring targets such as four-star Gary Walker, four-star Jayden Miles, three-star Tai Phillips, three-star Asa Barnes, three-star Kelsey Gerald, and three-star Marquis Fennell.

Information On Florida State's 2027 Class

Florida State holds six verbal commitments in #Tribe27, which ranks No. 45 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2027 Class?

Three-Star TE Connor Winn

Three-Star DE Anthony Cavallaro

Four-Star LB Gregory Batson

Four-Star DB Mekhi Williams

Three-Star DB Jemari Foreman

Three-Star DB DaYon Cooper

Who Does Florida State Have At Running Back For The 2026 Season?

Tre Wisner, Senior

Samuel Singleton Jr., Redshirt Junior

Gemari Sands, Redshirt Junior

Zay Parks, Redshirt Sophomore

Ousmane Kromah, Sophomore

Amari Thomas, Freshman

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