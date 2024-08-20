Florida State Wide Receiver Malik Benson 'Can't Wait' For Seminole Debut In Dublin
As the preseason is finally coming to a close after a long summer and fall camp, the Florida State Seminoles are preparing to take the field later this week for their season opener against Georgia Tech. Following a season of highs and lows in 2023, the Seminoles are eager to start the year on a positive note.
In the offseason, the Seminoles brought in nearly 40 newcomers to the program via high school signees and transfers, one of them being wide receiver Malik Benson. The playmaker put together a record-setting career in JUCO and spent a year at Alabama before arriving in Tallahassee.
Benson joined the program in January and he's been waiting for his debut in garnet and gold ever since.
"The preseason has been good, going into my last one I'm just soaking it up every single day. The countdown is very real, it's just very exciting to know that we have a game in a couple of days."
With Saturday's game being such a high-profile matchup overseas, one of the bigger questions surrounding the contest is about each team's mental toughness. Benson noted that even though he is excited to have the opportunity to play in Dublin, he knows that to win the game, he and the team must remain focused.
"I'm very excited to go to Ireland and go overseas, I've never been overseas before, but I know that comes with a lot of distractions going across the country, so the team that handles the distractions the best is going to be the team that showcases what they have," Benson said.
With the departures of Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, the Seminoles are left without their two top receivers from last season. While Benson is going to play a very big role for this offense in 2024, this is a very deep recieving room with lots of talent across the board, and Benson mentioned that he is pleased to see the brotherhood and desire to be playmakers amongst the receivers.
"I'm happy and excited about them stepping up and being better each and every day. I know with the wide receiver room, there's a lot of balls that are getting thrown to each and every one of us, so it's just when you're number is called, how are you going to handle that, and I just love to see when that ball comes and everyone is itching to make that play, and the main thing I like is when somebody else makes a play, what are they going to do, are they going to run to the ball, are they going to hype up their teammates, because you see that on film and it's like 'Ok, we need him'," Benson said.
Along with Benson, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei will debut in the garnet and gold after spending time with Clemson and Oregon State. Dating back to the spring, the two have had a consistent connection on the field, and when asked what he had to say about it, Benson decided that fans would just have to see for themselves during the game.
"All I'm gonna say is, I can't wait until Saturday," Benson said.
The Seminoles will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, August 24th. Kickoff is set for Noon ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.
