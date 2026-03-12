Former FSU, Falcons Star Running Back Teases Return to NFL

NFL free agency is in full swing as franchises across the country look to bolster rosters, free cap space, and position themselves for the upcoming draft on April 26. While the Baltimore Ravens' exit ramp on Maxx Crosby and the Miami Dolphins' decision to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa have dominated headlines, one former Florida State Seminole has sparked conversation of his own by teasing the possibility of a return to the field.

Even though his path back to the league may be uncertain, the former Seminole recently reminded fans that his professional dreams are still alive and well.

Former Florida State Star Running Back Teases NFL Return

Dec 29, 2019; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Andrew Adams (39) attempts to bring down Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

34-year-old former Atlanta Falcons All-Pro running back Devonta Freeman took to social media on Tuesday and shared a simple message about where his heart truly lies, expressing his desire to return to the league after his last stint in Baltimore.

"My Dream: Return to the NFL someday," Freeman wrote.

My Dream: Return to the NFL someday. — Devonta Freeman (@devontafreeman) March 10, 2026

Freeman spent eight seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Miami, Florida native hasn't seen the field since 2021 after he was elevated from the Ravens' practice squad due to injuries in the backfield. He rushed for 576 yards on 133 attempts for five touchdowns during his lone season in Maryland, adding another 190 yards and a score through the air.

Technically still a free agent, Freeman has spent time with the Falcons, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants. He finished the 2015 season tied for the NFL lead in rushing touchdowns (11) with Atlanta while earning Pro Bowl selections in 2015 and 2016, a reminder of the impact he once had during his prime.

Devonta Freeman's Career at Florida State

Nov 2, 2013; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Devonta Freeman (8) carries against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ladarius Gunter (37) during the third quarter at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Miami Hurricanes 41-14. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Freeman finished his three-year career at Florida State with 2,255 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns while adding 278 receiving yards and another score through the air. He was an integral part of the Seminoles' 2013 BCS National Championship team, contributing to a historic 14-0 season under head coach Jimbo Fisher as Florida State plowed through one of the most dominant runs in program history.

The 5'8'', 209-pound back's most productive season came during his junior year in 2013, when he rushed for more than 1,000 yards, becoming the first Seminole to reach that milestone since FSU legend Warrick Dunn in 1996. His final season with the 'Noles earned him First Team All-ACC honors despite sharing carries in a deep running back room that included James Wilder Jr. and Karlos Williams.

Despite the twists and turns of his professional career and the years that have passed since his standout performances at Florida State, Freeman made it clear that the dream that began as a child in Liberty City still hasn't faded.

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.