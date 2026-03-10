Former Florida State Star Cashes in With $4 Million NFL Contract

This is a big week across the NFL with free agency officially kicking off on Wednesday. Until then, the league is currently going through the legal tampering period, and there have already been a couple of surprises.

The Florida State Seminoles have over 30 players competing at the highest level of football. To this point, one of those faces has changed franchises this offseason as standout pass-rusher Jermaine Johnson II was traded from the New York Jets to the Tennessee Titans.

Another former Seminole is on a different path, remaining with his current team.

Former FSU DB Sticking With Pittsburgh Steelers

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (22) on the field before the Steelers play the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, former Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. will be sticking around in Pittsburgh. Samuel Jr. is inking a one-year/$4 million deal to run it back with the Steelers.

The veteran defender signed with the franchise last season after undergoing spinal fusion surgery. Samuel Jr. chose Pittsburgh despite interest from teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers.

The #Steelers have re-signed versatile CB Asante Samuel Jr., sources say, as he gets a 1-year deal.



After signing midseason, the former #Chargers standout appeared in six games and flashed the potential that made him a budding star. Now, back in PIT. pic.twitter.com/2Y9m9ViOcb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

After joining the Steelers as a member of the practice squad, Samuel Jr. went on to appear in six games. He totaled ten tackles, one pass deflection, and one interception.

Samuel Jr. was originally selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. During his four years with the Chargers, he appeared in 50 games and made 47 starts. Samuel Jr. totaled 176 tackles, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, 37 pass deflections, and six interceptions.

The son of legendary defensive back Asante Samuel Sr., the Florida native spent three years in Tallahassee. He played for former head coach Willie Taggart and current head coach Mike Norvell.

In his second season in Tallahassee, Samuel Jr. developed into a full-time starter. He earned third-team All-ACC honors after totaling a career-high 48 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, and 14 pass deflections.

In 2020, Samuel Jr. became the second player in the FBS since 2000 to record three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in his team's first four games of the season. Samuel Jr. finished his third and final campaign at Florida State with 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

OL Jeremiah Byers - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

TE Jaheim Bell - Philadelphia Eagles

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers

RB Cam Akers - Seattle Seahawks

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

OLB Jermaine Johnson - Tennessee Titans

LB Cam Riley - Tennessee Titans

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

