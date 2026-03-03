Two More New Names to Know on FSU Football's Revamped Coaching Staff

Florida State's coaching staff continues to evolve leading up to the beginning of spring practice in Tallahassee.

There have been a myriad of changes across the staff this offseason, from new hires, promotions, departures, and even a surprising retirement. At the very least, the last few months have provided plenty of entertainment.

The Seminoles are bringing in at least two more fresh faces as the shakeup isn't slowing down.

Two More New Names To Note On FSU's Coaching Staff

Florida State has made two more hires, adding Maryville wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator Jake Flaherty and Auburn assistant quarterbacks coach Jesse Stone. Flaherty will be joining the program as assistant special teams coach, while Stone will take on the assistant quarterbacks coach role.

Flaherty reunites with general manager John Garrett at Florida State. The two worked together at Lafayette College when Garrett was the head coach of the program. Flaherty previously served as running backs coach at Bucknell and as a graduate assistant at Miami.

The Seminoles had an opening for Flaherty to fill after former special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge followed John Papuchis to Missouri.

Stone spent three seasons at Auburn and coached Ashton Daniels in 2025. That relationship could be beneficial as all signs are pointing to Daniels guiding Florida State's offense next season, for better or worse.

A well-traveled coaching career has taken Stone to Liberty, UCF, Arkansas, Miami, and Georgia. He gained experience under former FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn in 2021, which was part of why the Seminoles brought him on.

Stone will assist quarterbacks coach Austin Tucker. He replaces Brendan Bognar, who took a job at Missouri.

Diving Into Florida State's Offseason Coaching Changes

New Hires:

Kam Martin, Running Backs Coach (Tulsa)

Nick Williams, EDGE Coach and Pass-Rushing Specialist (Syracuse)

Blue Adams, Cornerbacks Coach (Michigan State)

Jake Rothschiller, Assistant Linebackers Coach (Minot State)

Brady White, Assistant Wide Receivers Coach (Arizona State)

Juwan Dowels, Defensive Graduate Assistant (IMG Academy)

John Garrett, General Manager of Player Personnel (Duke)

Taylor Edwards, Director of Football and Player Acquisition (Miami)

Gabe Fertitta, Director of Football Strategy/Offensive Assistant (Nicholls State)

Mitch Ciombor, Director of High School Scouting (Duke)

Teddy Richardson III, Assistant Running Backs Coach (Appalachian State)

Manrey Saint-Amour, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Georgia State)

Jake Flaherty, Assistant Special Teams College (Maryville College)

Jesse Stone, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach (Auburn)

Promotions:

Austin Tucker, Quarterbacks Coach

Tim Harris Jr., Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach

Ernie Sims, Linebackers Coach

Departures:

Gus Malzahn, Offensive Coordinator (Retirement)

Tony Tokarz, Quarterbacks Coach (Buffalo)

David Johnson, Running Backs Coach (Arkansas)

John Papuchis, Linebackers Coach (Missouri)

Patrick Surtain Sr., Defensive Backs Coach (Fired)

Cooper Williams, Assistant Offensive Line Coach (Buffalo)

Brendan Bognar, Assistant Quarterbacks Coach (Missouri)

D'Mitri Emmanuel, Offensive Graduate Assistant (Kansas State)

Jonathan Rutledge, Special Teams Analyst (Missouri)

Molly Jacoby, Director of Recruiting Operations (Oklahoma)

Shaun Shivers, Assistant Running Backs Coach (Notre Dame)

