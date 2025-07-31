Former FSU coach joins Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff
Florida State made a boatload of changes to its coaching staff before the conclusion of the 2024 season, firing multiple assistants who had been in Tallahassee with head coach Mike Norvell for years.
The moves were necessary as the Seminoles flat-out failed last season.
Since then, a few former members of Norvell's staff have found other jobs such as Adam Fuller (Los Angeles Chargers, safeties coach) and Alex Atkins (LSU, tight ends coach).
With NFL training camps ongoing, another ex-Florida State assistant is getting a look at the professional level.
Former FSU linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon is currently assisting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's serving as a coaching fellow under head coach Todd Bowles.
"I've seen him when he was in college. I've seen him when he was in the pros," Bowles said about Shannon on Wednesday to BucsGameday. "He's a heck of a coach and it's great to have him around here. He's somebody to look at in the future."
Shannon will be with the Buccaneers through the preseason. He's participating in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship for the second time.
Back in the spring of 2023, Shannon joined the Chicago Bears for OTAs as a coaching fellow. The veteran coach appears to be looking for a position in the NFL.
Shannon was originally hired by Florida State in 2021 as a senior defensive analyst. He was promoted to linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator the following season after Chris Marve's departure to Virginia Tech.
During his time in Tallahassee, Shannon helped develop standout linebacker Tatum Bethune into a seventh round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He led Florida State's defense in the final two games season following Fuller's firing. The Seminoles chose not to retain him at the conclusion of the season.
Shannon has over 30 years of coaching experience between stints in the NFL and at the college level.
