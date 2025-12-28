Former blue-chip offensive lineman departing from FSU football

Florida State's recruiting along the offensive line has left much to be desired since head coach Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee.

Over the last six prep classes, the Seminoles have signed 22 offensive linemen from the high school ranks. Only four of those players have started at least one game at Florida State.

The lack of development in the trenches is the main reason FSU has been forced to scour the transfer portal to build a capable offensive line.

Another former blue-chip prospect is moving on from the program.

Former Four-Star OL Transferring From Florida State

On Sunday, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Manasse Itete announced his decision to transfer after two seasons at Florida State.

Itete saw action in one game in 2025, making his college debut in the Seminoles' 77-3 victory against East Texas A&M. He redshirted during his true freshman campaign, primarily working with the scout team.

Florida State offensive lineman Manasse Itete will enter the transfer portal this next week. The 2024 signee out of Modesto (Calif.) Central Catholic has three years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/vM1jE7tsu2 pic.twitter.com/3NyrBJxufa — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) December 28, 2025

An international recruit, Itete signed with Florida State as a four-star prospect in the 2024 class. He was recruited by former offensive line coach/offensive coordinator, Alex Atkins. Itete was ranked as the No. 25 IOL in his class.

Itete is the second offensive lineman to transfer from the Seminoles this offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound offensive lineman is expected to have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Itete hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/16)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 12/21)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

