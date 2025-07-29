Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Florida State made an interesting move on the recruiting late in the 2024 cycle, landing reclassified two-way athlete and four-star recruit, Amaree Williams.
Williams was only 17 years old going into his first season in Tallahassee and didn't enroll until the summer. That didn't stop him from rising above expectations as Williams instantly began to stand out during fall camp.
The Florida native made his debut against SMU and saw action in Florida State's final eight games of the season. He scored an athletic touchdown in the loss to Clemson, finishing the campaign with five catches for 71 yards and two scores.
The Seminoles originally recruited Williams as a defensive lineman but saw a path to get him on the field early in his career on offense. Williams started to make the transition to the other side of the ball this spring, spending the entirety of the period learning from defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and defensive coordinator Tony White.
With fall camp kicking off at Florida State on Wednesday, tight ends coach Chris Thomsen confirmed that Williams will work on both sides of the ball during the preseason.
Thomsen revealed that the Seminoles began the process of having Williams practice with the offense and defense over the summer.
Florida State is going to see what Williams can handle and define his role more clearly as the season approaches.
"Oh yeah, there's definitely a great chance he will. Played offense last year, spring went on defense. This summer we were able to combo him a little bit," Thomsen said on Tuesday. "Let him work in both areas, both sides of the ball. That's one of the great things about the summer practices. They're short, we don't get a lot of time but with a guy like him he kind of worked on both sides of the ball."
"That role will evolve as we go through training camp to see how much he can handle of everything," Thomsen added. "Then, as we get closer, a couple weeks out from the game, we've got to define that role a little more clearly how that's going to play out. He's definitely going to get opportunities in camp to play offense."
Williams has a ton of potential with his size, twitchiness, and ability to make big plays. It seems like it's just a matter of time until he begins to make a legitimate impact on Saturdays.
Last season, he expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to play both ways. Williams will get what he's been asking for starting in fall camp.
Florida State's tight end room could be one of the strengths of the offense with Williams returning to the fold alongside redshirt senior Markeston Douglas, junior Randy Pittman, sophomore Landen Thomas, and true freshman Chase Loftin.
At defensive end, things are much less clear as the Seminoles will have to figure out a room of moving parts. Williams figures to be in the rotation with players such as redshirt senior Deamontae Diggs, redshirt junior James Williams, and freshman LaJessie Harrold, among others.
Florida State opens its 2025 season against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday, August 30. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ABC.
