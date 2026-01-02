All-conference defensive lineman reports offer from FSU football

Florida State's defense had its moments in 2025 but as a whole, the product was inconsistent from week-to-week.

With multiple starters moving on to the transfer portal, NFL Draft, or exhausting their eligibility, the Seminoles will turn to the NCAA transfer portal to upgrade the roster going into the offseason.

FSU has shaken up its coaching staff along the defensive front. The Seminoles brought in EDGE coach Nick Williams to work alongside defensive line coach Terrance Knighton, who will now handle the interior.

Williams and Knighton are looking for some early success in the portal.

Florida State Offers All-Conference DL Transfer

Cody Sigler/IG

On Friday, Florida State extended a scholarship to Arkansas State redshirt junior defensive tackle transfer Cody Sigler.

According to AL Recruiting, Sigler has set visits to Florida State, Auburn, Oklahoma and Penn State.

Sigler started in all 11 of his appearances at Arkansas State this fall. He totaled 35 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks, one fumble recovery, and six pass deflections. He was the highest-graded player on the Red Wolves' defense, slotting in at 84.3 overall, per PFF.

The Alabama native was honored with a selection to the All-Sun Belt second-team.

Sigler began his college career at the D2 level at West Alabama. In three seasons with the program, he saw action in 22 games, recording 44 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, and two blocked kicks.

The 6-foot-3, 297-pound defensive lineman is expected to have one season of eligibility remaining.

Florida State is losing starting defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. to graduation. However, true freshman Mandrell Desir, redshirt junior Daniel Lyons, and true freshman Kevin Wynn are among some of the interior products who are eligible to return next year.

