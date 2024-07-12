Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Returning To Tallahassee To Play For FAMU
After transferring from Florida State in January, one Seminole is returning to Tallahassee to continue his college career, just not in garnet and gold.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Goldie Lawrence entered the portal at the beginning of the year following one season at Florida State. He originally landed at UCF, closer to his hometown of Sanford, FL. Lawrence went through spring practice with the Knights before deciding to transfer again.
After receiving interest from a few programs and taking a visit to Arkansas State, Lawrence revealed he was transferring to FAMU for the 2024 season. He's back in familiar territory with an opportunity to potentially play a big role for the Rattlers, who are replacing their three most productive wide receivers from a season ago.
Lawrence redshirted at Florida State after only appearing in one game and recording no statistics. He spent most of his time developing while learning behind an elite wide receiver unit that included Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman. Fellow #Tribe23 signee Hykeem Williams is the only wide receiver from the class still on the roster. Lawrence and Vandrevius Jacobs both departed this offseason.
A three-star prospect in the 2023 class, Lawrence caught 92 passes for 1,495 yards with 21 touchdowns and added 139 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground during his prep career at Seminole High School. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Florida State added Alabama transfer Malik Benson and LSU transfer Jalen Brown to the wide receiver room earlier this year. The Seminoles also welcomed four-star Elijah Moore, four-star Lawayne McCoy, four-star Camdon Frier, and four-star BJ Gibson in the spring. There are currently 12 scholarship players on the roster at the position, though sophomore Destyn Hill is expected to miss the year after suffering an injury a few months ago.
Lawrence joins former a couple of ex-Seminoles who are on FAMU's roster under current head coach and former FSU cornerback, James Colzie III. Offensive tackle Jalen Goss (2018 class), cornerback Demorie Tate (2020 class), tight end Koby Gross (2021 class), and offensive lineman Christopher Williams (2021 class, walk-on). Running back Rodney Hill (Arkansas) and offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp (SMU) committed to the Rattlers before ultimately landing elsewhere.
The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (Arkansas), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (FAMU), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (SMU), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase (Charlotte), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP), and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window that closed on January 4.
Wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (South Carolina), wide receiver Joshua Burrell (Furman) and cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. (USC) were the lone departures during the 15-day transfer portal window in the spring.
