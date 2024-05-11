Former FSU Football Star DT Braden Fiske's LA Rams Contract Details Released
Former Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske had a monster year during his single season at FSU. He finished 2023 with 43 tackles, nine for a loss, and six sacks while playing on one of the more dominant defensive lines in college football.
Fiske made a splash on the NFL radar thanks to his impressive performance at the NFL Combine. He finished first in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and 20-yard shuttle, boosting his stock. The Los Angeles Rams selected him in the second round as the 39th pick overall.
His stellar career in college, paired with his combine performance, earned him a significant payday. According to Tom Pellissero of NFLNetwork.com, Fiske agreed to a four-year, $9,410,122 contract that includes $3,663,724 signing bonus with $7,643,653 fully guaranteed.
"It's unbelievable. This is something I've dreamed of since I was six, seven years old. And the fact that it's happening right in front of me is just — it's crazy," Fiske said in an interview about being drafted by the Rams. "Like I said earlier, just blessed to be in this position, and I'm just ready to get back, get out there, and get to work."
Fiske was one of two Seminoles drafted by the Rams in April, joining defensive end Jared Verse who went 19th overall in the first round. The 10 Seminoles drafted in 2024 were an ACC best this year and marked the fourth time in program history FSU has drafted 10 or more, trailing only the 11 players in 2013.
