Former FSU Football Star DT Braden Fiske's LA Rams Contract Details Released

The #Rams agreed to terms with No. 39 pick Braden Fiske on a four-year, $9,410,122 contract that includes a $3,663,724 signing bonus, per source. The deal has $7,643,653 fully guaranteed at signing, including 15% of his Year 4 salary. Deal done by @AgentGrady_ @gradysports. pic.twitter.com/cEi6Zo3KGd