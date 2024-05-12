Former FSU Players' Jersey Numbers Revealed By Their NFL Teams
After an eventful 2024 NFL Draft, the Florida State Seminoles are once again in the spotlight after 10 former 'Noles heard their name called during draft weekend. This marked the fourth time in program history that FSU hit double digits in the draft. Additionally, Florida State led the ACC in players drafted and was tied with Washington and Alabama for 3rd in the draft amongst programs nationally behind Michigan (13) and Texas (11).
With rookie minicamps now beginning in the NFL, the former Seminole stars have found their new homes and for most of them, a new jersey number.
The numbers for EDGE rusher Jared Verse (8), defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55), running back Trey Benson (33), wide receiver Keon Coleman (0), and quarterback Jordan Travis (3) had already been announced before the rest of these guys.
The San Francisco 49ers were one of two teams to select multiple Seminoles in the draft after choosing cornerback Renardo Green in the second round with the 64th overall pick and linebacker Tatum Bethune in the 7th round with the 251st overall pick. Green will switch from number 8 to number 31. Bethune will be switching from number 15, which he wore during his time at both UCF and FSU, to wearing number 48. It is the first time either player has worn their new numbers.
Cornerback Jarrian Jones is going just a few hours across Interstate-10 to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him in the third round with the 96th overall pick. Jones will be wearing 22 in his rookie season, a big change from 7, which he wore at FSU, although he did wear number 2 in his time at Mississippi State.
One of the more electric players on Florida State's roster over the last two years was wide receiver Johnny Wilson, whose size and ability to catch passes from what many would consider untouchable heights earned him the nickname "Birdman." That nickname is going nowhere as Wilson is taking his talents to Philadelphia after being selected by the Eagles in the sixth round with the 185th overall pick. After wearing number 14 at both Arizona State and Florida State, Wilson will be making a switch, wearing number 89 as an Eagle.
Although he was only with the Florida State program for one year, tight end Jaheim Bell was one of the most versatile TEs in the country in 2023. Bell was selected in the 7th round with the 231st overall pick by the New England Patriots and will wear number 88 to start his NFL Journey. Bell wore number 6 in his lone season in Tallahassee while wearing 0 and 6 during his time at South Carolina.
These five players join the list of 236 FSU greats to be drafted into the National Football League to continue their football careers and add to the legacy of the garnet and gold.
