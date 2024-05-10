FSU Football's DJ Uiagalelei Lands No. 2 Spot In ACC QB Rankings
247Sports has released its ACC football quarterback rankings following the conclusion of the spring season. Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei came in second, a high ranking considering that he is above Cade Klubnik – Clemson’s QB who replaced Uiagalelei in the 2022 ACC Championship Game.
Klubnik came in seventh on the list. Miami’s Cam Ward grabbed the top spot.
247Sports’ Brad Crawford wrote this of Uiagalelei:
This is awkward. The player who was chased away from Clemson in favor of Klubnik is back ahead of the Tigers' starter in our post-spring power rankings at the position. Many wondered how "DJU" would fare in the Pac-12 at Oregon State but after finally playing within an offense that catered to his strengths, he provided a positive answer. Uiagalelei is back in the ACC where he'll get a redemption opportunity after an inconsistent showing during three years with the Tigers, previously. Mike Norvell's made sure there's plenty of options to throw to with a loaded roster.- Brad Crawford, 247Sports
“Plenty of options” is correct. With weapons at wide receiver, such as LSU transfer Jalen Brown, Alabama transfer Malik Benson, Kentron Poitier, Deuce Spann, and Hykeem Williams among others, the FSU pass-catching squad will have plenty of speed to match Uiagalelei’s arm strength.
After spending three years with the Clemson Tigers, Uiagalelei guided the Oregon State Beavers to an 8-4 record with key wins over Utah and UCLA.
As a true freshman with the Tigers, DJU came in relief for Trevor Lawrence and defied expectations, going 30-41 for 342 yards and two touchdowns against Boston College. He followed that up with a performance of 29-44 for 439 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame in South Bend.
During his lone season at Oregon State, Uiagalelei had a 57% completion rate and threw 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
