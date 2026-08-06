Former FSU QB Thomas Castellanos Challenges NCAA In New Lawsuit

Thomas Castellanos may be fighting for another season of college football, but that does not necessarily mean he is fighting for a return to Florida State.

The former FSU quarterback reportedly plans to sue the NCAA for access to the transfer portal following a federal ruling involving members of the 2022 recruiting class.

That distinction matters.

Florida State Has Already Moved Forward Without Castellanos

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) throws the ball during practice at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Florida State has already invested in transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels and constructed its 2026 roster under the assumption that Castellanos’ college career was over.

Now, in August, and with Daniels given the nod for the QB1 position, there is little incentive for the Seminoles to disrupt the continuity already built in a full offseason.

Although Castellanos has said that he is open to returning as a quarterback or an athlete, he will likely come at a cost commensurate with his own perceived value.

Castellanos’ Value May Be Greater Somewhere Else

Florida State quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) gets chased down during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Castellanos’ best path back onto the field may run through a program that still needs a quarterback. Florida State no longer fits that description after committing resources and an entire offseason to Daniels leading the offense.

There is an argument that Castellanos’ athleticism could still help the Seminoles at wide receiver or in the return game. He led FSU with 557 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns last season, and his open-field ability would give the staff another creative option with the ball.

That fit becomes more difficult once money and opportunity enter the equation.

Florida State would have to find room in an already built roster and compensate a former starting quarterback for an undefined role.

Waiting for the next transfer window is not a viable option either. College football’s only general portal window now runs from Jan. 2–16, meaning the next opportunity would not arrive until after the 2026 season.

Castellanos needs more than another year of eligibility; he needs immediate relief from the NCAA’s transfer restrictions to use it at any school other than Florida State, assuming they have room and want him.

"Now he is suing the NCAA to ensure he can enter the transfer portal. Judge Charlotte Sweeney wrote in an order earlier this week that the Colorado suit does not open the transfer portal, which is why Castellanos is preparing to file one," On3's Pete Nakos wrote.

He reportedly plans to file a lawsuit, but no court has weighed his request or granted the immediate relief he would need to enter the portal and join another program.

Until that occurs and the legal process provides a clearer picture, every remaining potential outcome is speculative.

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