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Frustration Growing Among FSU Football Fans As Road Losing Streak Reaches 11

1,050 days have passed since the Florida State Seminoles won a football game outside of Tallahassee.
Dustin Lewis|
Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles certainly know how to twist the knife.

Following a 38-7 thrashing of Virginia, many fans were wondering if the Seminoles would be able to replicate that performance on the road. It was a promising start for head coach Mike Norvell and his squad.

Florida State scored on its first two possessions, moving the ball with relative ease. Defensively, the Seminoles stopped Virginia on fourth down early in the first quarter, then forced a missed field goal attempt.

Everything was going right, until it wasn't. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, the Seminoles decided to go for it. While it was the right choice, Norvell made the wrong call.

Instead of relying on his bruising running back or quarterback with a program-record 10 rushing touchdowns, the Seminoles put the ball in the air. Daniels didn't throw it to Duce Robinson or Micahi Danzy, he tossed a screen pass to true freshman Jasen Lopez, who was promptly stopped.

On the ensuing play, Louisville scored a record-setting 97-yard touchdown. The Seminoles followed that up with a three-and-out, and the Cardinals got into the end zone quickly after getting the ball in good field position.

That's worth mentioning, since true freshman running back Amari Thomas inexplicably returned a kickoff following Louisville's first touchdown, and he was promptly stuffed. It was the first kickoff return of Thomas' career, and Micahi Danzy wasn't on the field. What is going on?

The Seminoles were simply lifeless after that series of unfortunate events. Florida State was outscored 44-6 over the final three quarters. That's not something that should even be remotely possible.

FSU gave up nearly 400 rushing yards and plenty of explosive plays. It's not like the offense did much better. The Seminoles were the first P4 opponent to fail to surpass 400 yards of offense against Louisville this season.

The Cardinals had one of the worst defenses in the country entering the game.

Florida State's road losing streak sits at 11. The last 1,050 days have grown longer and longer since the Seminoles' last victory outside of Tallahassee.

All of the positive energy from last week is out the window, as fans are incensed by the latest result.

Check out the reactions below.

Florida State Fans React To Another Road Loss

Ousmane Kromah
Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker T.J. Capers (11) tackles Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One Word Sums It Up

Time To Pull The Trigger, FSU

Florida State Fans Aren't Thrilled With The Defense

The Play That Changed The Game

The Standard Is The Standard

It's Actually 1,050 Days, But Who's Counting?

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Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

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