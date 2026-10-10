Frustration Growing Among FSU Football Fans As Road Losing Streak Reaches 11
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The Florida State Seminoles certainly know how to twist the knife.
Following a 38-7 thrashing of Virginia, many fans were wondering if the Seminoles would be able to replicate that performance on the road. It was a promising start for head coach Mike Norvell and his squad.
Florida State scored on its first two possessions, moving the ball with relative ease. Defensively, the Seminoles stopped Virginia on fourth down early in the first quarter, then forced a missed field goal attempt.
Everything was going right, until it wasn't. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, the Seminoles decided to go for it. While it was the right choice, Norvell made the wrong call.
Instead of relying on his bruising running back or quarterback with a program-record 10 rushing touchdowns, the Seminoles put the ball in the air. Daniels didn't throw it to Duce Robinson or Micahi Danzy, he tossed a screen pass to true freshman Jasen Lopez, who was promptly stopped.
On the ensuing play, Louisville scored a record-setting 97-yard touchdown. The Seminoles followed that up with a three-and-out, and the Cardinals got into the end zone quickly after getting the ball in good field position.
That's worth mentioning, since true freshman running back Amari Thomas inexplicably returned a kickoff following Louisville's first touchdown, and he was promptly stuffed. It was the first kickoff return of Thomas' career, and Micahi Danzy wasn't on the field. What is going on?
The Seminoles were simply lifeless after that series of unfortunate events. Florida State was outscored 44-6 over the final three quarters. That's not something that should even be remotely possible.
FSU gave up nearly 400 rushing yards and plenty of explosive plays. It's not like the offense did much better. The Seminoles were the first P4 opponent to fail to surpass 400 yards of offense against Louisville this season.
The Cardinals had one of the worst defenses in the country entering the game.
Florida State's road losing streak sits at 11. The last 1,050 days have grown longer and longer since the Seminoles' last victory outside of Tallahassee.
All of the positive energy from last week is out the window, as fans are incensed by the latest result.
Check out the reactions below.
Florida State Fans React To Another Road Loss
One Word Sums It Up
Time To Pull The Trigger, FSU
Florida State Fans Aren't Thrilled With The Defense
The Play That Changed The Game
The Standard Is The Standard
It's Actually 1,050 Days, But Who's Counting?
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Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.Follow DustinLewisNG