Frustration Growing Among FSU Football Fans As Road Losing Streak Reaches 11

The Florida State Seminoles certainly know how to twist the knife.

Following a 38-7 thrashing of Virginia, many fans were wondering if the Seminoles would be able to replicate that performance on the road. It was a promising start for head coach Mike Norvell and his squad.

Florida State scored on its first two possessions, moving the ball with relative ease. Defensively, the Seminoles stopped Virginia on fourth down early in the first quarter, then forced a missed field goal attempt.

Everything was going right, until it wasn't. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, the Seminoles decided to go for it. While it was the right choice, Norvell made the wrong call.

Instead of relying on his bruising running back or quarterback with a program-record 10 rushing touchdowns, the Seminoles put the ball in the air. Daniels didn't throw it to Duce Robinson or Micahi Danzy, he tossed a screen pass to true freshman Jasen Lopez, who was promptly stopped.

On the ensuing play, Louisville scored a record-setting 97-yard touchdown. The Seminoles followed that up with a three-and-out, and the Cardinals got into the end zone quickly after getting the ball in good field position.

That's worth mentioning, since true freshman running back Amari Thomas inexplicably returned a kickoff following Louisville's first touchdown, and he was promptly stuffed. It was the first kickoff return of Thomas' career, and Micahi Danzy wasn't on the field. What is going on?

The Seminoles were simply lifeless after that series of unfortunate events. Florida State was outscored 44-6 over the final three quarters. That's not something that should even be remotely possible.

FSU gave up nearly 400 rushing yards and plenty of explosive plays. It's not like the offense did much better. The Seminoles were the first P4 opponent to fail to surpass 400 yards of offense against Louisville this season.

The Cardinals had one of the worst defenses in the country entering the game.

Florida State's road losing streak sits at 11. The last 1,050 days have grown longer and longer since the Seminoles' last victory outside of Tallahassee.

All of the positive energy from last week is out the window, as fans are incensed by the latest result.

Check out the reactions below.

Florida State Fans React To Another Road Loss

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals linebacker T.J. Capers (11) tackles Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One Word Sums It Up

Disgusting — Melina Myers (@melinasphotos) October 10, 2026

Time To Pull The Trigger, FSU

Do what is necessary.

Go Noles ATDT — Vince C (@vcnole) October 10, 2026

This ends ANY talk of CMN return — David Moore (@davidmoore_7) October 10, 2026

...it's time....it REALLY IS - FSU administration. 🤦‍♂️🏈😕 — RT Photography, LLC (@randytphotos) October 10, 2026

I’m afraid it’s time Deciding to go for it 4th down and not get points giving them the momentum for the rest of the game was it for me as a coach you take the points be up 3 possession keep the crowd out of it plus I see no leadership from the QB he looks lost and doesn’t care 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fj0tWuWGSK — Angel Garcia (@AngelGBanda) October 10, 2026

@Seminoles @FloridaState it's past time to make a change. You are embarrassing our brand. Unacceptable. — Brian Harris (@realmrcoach) October 10, 2026

Florida State Fans Aren't Thrilled With The Defense

Probably the worst FSU defense in history. Entire history of FSU.. — Angle Hernandez ⚾️ (@baseballumpireA) October 10, 2026

Gotta find the positives. The defense only gave up 397 rushing yards. Could’ve easily been 400 yards pic.twitter.com/9mSy0vSn2r — Luka Duka (@lucas561) October 10, 2026

The Play That Changed The Game

14-0 with all the momentum and instead of kicking the field goal to go to ahead 17-0, he goes for it with a pass and fails. All the momentum swung UL’s way as they outscored us 44-6 from then on. Do NOT give your opponent momentum in their building. Kick the damn field goal. — SG 🏆🏆 (@GibelliBean) October 10, 2026

The Standard Is The Standard

To the youngsters out there. This is not ok. This is not normal. This is not who FSU football is supposed be. Do not casually accept this. #fireNorvell #floridastate — Mike (@CPGdigitalguy) October 10, 2026

It's Actually 1,050 Days, But Who's Counting?

1,048 days since our last road win but glad admin saw the progress this team is making — Alex Shiflett (@AlexShiflett) October 10, 2026

Giving up 400 rushing yards is diabolical. Norvell and Tony white both better be fired before they get out of that stadium — Cody Pearson (@thecoco2020_) October 10, 2026

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