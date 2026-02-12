FSU Football Coach From ACC Championship Team Officially Hired

Florida State has hired Gabe Fertitta (pronounced fur-tee-tah) as the Seminoles’ director of football strategy and offensive assistant, head coach Mike Norvell announced Thursday. Fertitta, who was on FSU’s staff from 2022-24, returns after serving as the offensive coordinator at Nicholls State in 2025.

“I’m excited to have Gabe and his family back in Tallahassee,” Norvell said. “Gabe brings valuable perspective from his experience as a head coach and offensive coordinator, and he has a familiarity with our program that will allow him to have an immediate impact. Gabe has strong values that align with how we operate, and he has a deep knowledge base of successful offensive production. He will be a great asset to me, Coach Harris and our entire program.”

In 2022, Fertitta’s first year as a senior analyst on offense, the Seminoles led the ACC in total offense and were one of two teams in the country to average at least 270 passing yards and at least 210 rushing yards per game. FSU led the country with an average of 7.46 plays per game of at least 20 yards and led the conference in scoring offense, total offense, rushing offense, third-down offense, yards per play, yards per pass, yards per rush and yards per completion.

The 2023 team once again led the ACC in scoring offense and also topped the conference in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and yards per completion while producing 10 all-conference selections on offense, led by ACC Player of the Year and first-team All-ACC quarterback Jordan Travis.

Fertitta Grateful For Opportunity to Return

“My family and I are extremely grateful to Coach Norvell and the Florida State administration for this opportunity to return to Tallahassee and rejoin such a great program,” Fertitta said. “I look forward to working with the outstanding young men in our program, not only to develop them as players but also to guide them into becoming great representatives of Florida State University. I’ve always viewed coaching football as a ministry, and the chance to pursue that at Florida State under Coach Norvell is an incredible honor.”

Fertitta directed a Nicholls State offense that showcased tremendous improvement in 2025, highlighted by a season-opening win over No. 4 Incarnate Word. The 20-6 victory was the highest-ranked win in program history, and Fertitta’s offense allowed only one sack to a defense that ranked 13th nationally in that category the year before. The Colonels, led by all-conference running back Miequle Brock Jr., ranked fourth in the Southland Conference in rushing yards per game in conference play.

Nicholls State also threw the fewest interceptions in the conference, ranking 18th nationally, the second-fewest sacks allowed, second-fewest turnovers lost and third-best time of possession among all Southland teams. Quarterback Ean Rodrique had the third-highest completion percentage in conference play and threw only one interception over his seven games played against conference opponents while ranking fifth in total offense.

Fertitta spent the 2021 season at Louisville as a quality control assistant following an incredibly successful run as head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Fertitta was 43-8 in four seasons leading Catholic, taking the Bears to the state championship game all four years and winning state titles in 2017 and 2020. He was twice named District 5-5A Coach of the Year. Prior to being named head coach, Fertitta was the offensive coordinator at Catholic for three seasons and helped lead the Bears to the first state championship in school history in 2015. Fertitta also spent four years coaching wide receivers and the offensive line at Catholic.

He was the head coach at St. Stanislaus on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi from 2011-13, leading the Rock-a-Chaws to a 12-1 record and into the third round of the state playoffs in 2013. In seven seasons as a high school head coach, he amassed a 59-25 overall record.

He gained collegiate coaching experience as offensive coordinator at Itawamba Community College in 2010 and as a graduate assistant at Mississippi College in 2005. Fertitta played at Mississippi College, where he graduated cum laude with his bachelor’s degree in English in 2005 and completed his master’s degree in English education in 2010.

Fertitta and his wife, Charity, have three daughters, Claire, Olivia and Madelyn.

*Courtesy of Seminole Sports Info.

