Former FSU Football Starter Receives Big News Before NFL Draft

The 2025 college football season is officially behind us, with the Indiana Hoosiers taking home the national title in their 27-21 victory over Miami. Moving on, there have been multiple All-Star Games celebrating senior collegiate athletes, giving them a chance to showcase their skill set once again in front of NFL scouts from across the country.

READ MORE: Predicting FSU Football’s Starting Running Back for Next Season

One Florida State name that continues to get tossed around is former Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, Jr., who recently had a standout performance at this year's East-West Shrine Bowl and was named to the All-Practice Team. Following a late invite to the Reese's Senior Bowl, Jackson will have yet another chance to prove he belongs at the next level.

Jackson Receives Invite to NFL Combine

Nov 2, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr (6) sacks North Carolina Tarheels quarterback Jacolby Criswell (12) in the second quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Myers-Imagn Images | Robert Myers-Imagn Images

Scheduled for April 23–25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the 2026 NFL Draft is fast approaching. After seeing two Seminoles selected a year ago, Florida State now looks to Jackson as its premier prospect in this class.

Jacksons phyical attributes ranked him in the top 10 percent in nearly every category measured in the Shrine Bowl. The Havana, Florida native measured 6-foot-5 1/8, checked in at 328 pounds, and recorded 11-inch hands with a 35-inch wingspan. His ability to stop the run earned him an overall run defensive grade of 81.3 per PFF.com and an overall defensive grade of 74.4.

Jackson's Time at Florida State

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) prepares for the snap during the first quarter against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Jackson sat out a year after transferring in from the Miami Hurricanes due to NCAA regulations and spent three seasons with the Seminoles. He started all 25 games he was eligible to play, totaling 80 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

He earned All-ACC Honorable Mention recognition in the past two seasons. Jackson tallied 45 tackles and one sack during his final season with the 'Noles and became a foundational piece up front on defense.

Watch for Jackson at the 2026 NFL Combine, which is scheduled to take place from February 23 through March 2 at Indianapolis, Indiana, in Lucas Oil Stadium.

READ MORE: 3 Takeaways FSU Basketball Blows Late Lead, Falls to No. 15 Virginia

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News