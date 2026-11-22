It's no secret that Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann has emerged as the favorite in Florida State's head coaching search. Multiple reports have indicated mutual interest between the two sides.

That's not much of a surprise, considering the familiarity between Schumann and new FSU AD Jeff Purinton. The two both worked at Alabama from 2008-15 before Schumann followed Kirby Smart to Athens.

READ MORE: 22 Notes To Remember From FSU Football's 28-10 Loss To NC State

The potential move already has the attention of at least one current SEC head coach.

Shane Beamer Mentions FSU Job To Glenn Schumann After Georgia-South Carolina Game

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates defeating the Texas A&M Aggies at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only top-25 matchup of the weekend ended in a one-sided affair as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs crushed No. 21 South Carolina, 34-6.

The Bulldogs' defense was elite in the victory, limiting South Carolina to 218 total yards, including just 87 passing yards.

After giving up a pair of field goals on the Gamecocks' first two drives, Georgia forced four punts and an interception throughout the rest of the game, shutting out South Carolina in the second half.

While congratulating Georgia coaches and players after the defeat, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer audibly called out to Schumann, then made an interesting comment as the two embraced.

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"Hope that FSU thing works out, if that's what you want," Beamer said, according to FOX Carolina news.

Shane Beamer and Kirby Smart share a moment at midfield.



No. 1 @GeorgiaFootball beats @GamecockFB 34-6 to clinch a spot in the SEC Championship game. pic.twitter.com/kJsgAz3wgN — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) November 22, 2026

Is Beamer just trying to rile things up in the public eye, or was he being genuine here? It's hard to tell. He appeared to notice all of the cameras around and certainly had a wry smile on his face when the conversation wrapped up.

It wasn't clear in the video whether Schumann responded to Beamer or not.

Regardless, the experienced position coach and coordinator has a lot to consider, as Florida State wants to swiftly secure the next face of the program, with the Early Signing Period and the NCAA Transfer Portal window right around the corner.

Schumann has never been a head coach before, and he's passed up other opportunities in the past while waiting for the right job.

There's no doubt about the risk on both sides. However, his time under two of the best coaches in college football history, along with his connection to Purinton, gives Florida State confidence that Schumann can expedite a turnaround in Tallahassee.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Sunday that talks between FSU and Schumann are picking up speed.

It feels like a matter of when, not if, Schumann is announced as the Seminoles' next head coach. However, there are still a few important aspects that each party needs to work out.

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