FSU Could Be in Serious Trouble Against Pittsburgh for One Big Reason

Florida State rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns to snap a 12-game road losing streak at Boston College last weekend. Now, the Seminoles must travel to Pittsburgh, PA, to face the Pitt Panthers with three running backs sidelined and the No. 2 rushing defense in the country waiting for them.

True freshman Amari Thomas ran just two yards shy of 100 yards and scored two touchdowns against the Eagles and is in line for his first career start with Quintrevion Wisner, Ousmane Kromah, and Sam Singleton Jr. all out.

The Panthers are giving up just 68.3 rushing yards per game, and that front will test how much Florida State can ask of Thomas on Friday.

If Pitt manages to keep the Seminoles behind the chains, Daniels may have to do more with his arm. He’ll have to do it without star wide receiver Duce Robinson for the second straight game.

Pitt’s Run Defense Is a Bad Matchup for FSU’s Depleted Backfield

Jaeden Moore - Instagram.com

Pitt is allowing just 2.24 yards per carry, and its last game only pointed to how quickly the Panthers can put an offense behind schedule. They held Georgia Tech to under 100 rushing yards and recorded a season-high 10 tackles for loss in a 34-11 win.

Defensive linemen Jaeden Moore and Nick James share the team lead with eight tackles for loss apiece.

FSU interim head coach Rick Stockstill pointed to the way Pitt moves its defensive linemen and brings pressure from different spots. “They twist a lot,” Stockstill said when previewing the Panthers. “They give you a lot of different looks with their front seven.”

That movement puts more on sophomore Chavez Thompson and the rest of the offensive line, who is expected to make his first career start at center with Bradyn Welch-Joiner out.

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Thomas showed what he could do at Boston College. On Friday, Florida State's front seven will have to give him room to get started or risk asking Ashton Daniels to convert on tough down-and-distance situations.

FSU May Need More Arm From Ashton Daniels

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitt has allowed 250+ passing yards per game, and Boston College showed how an offense can move the ball when the Panthers make rushing yards hard to come by. The Eagles ran for 103 yards in their 27-21 win over Pitt, while quarterback Mason McKenzie threw for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniels has shown he can move the ball through the air.

He threw for 298 yards and four touchdowns at Miami, with Robinson accounting for 113 yards and two of those scores. With Robinson out, Micahi Danzy led FSU with seven catches for 86 yards in Chestnut Hill. True freshman wideout Jasen Lopez added four catches for 54 yards, including a major 11-yard catch on third-and-4 that kept the winning drive alive.

Florida State can give Daniels a better chance by getting Danzy and Lopez involved on early downs. A few quick completions would help the Seminoles avoid obvious passing situations and could give Thomas more room in the backfield.

However, Daniels leads the country in interceptions thrown, with 12, which could prove to be a handicap if the Seminoles switch to an all-out air attack after failing to establish the run game.

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