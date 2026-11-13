FSU Football Depth Chart: What To Know Ahead Of Pitt Panthers

The Florida State Seminoles will play their tenth game of the 2026 season on Friday night.

Florida State is completing the back half of a two-game road trip with a matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Pittsburgh Panthers

A few hours before the contest, the Seminoles updated their depth chart.

Florida State Makes Depth Chart Changes Before Pitt Game

Nov 7, 2026; Chestnut Hill, MA, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs the ball during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seminoles made a couple of adjustments before taking on Pittsburgh.

Florida State didn't remove Quintrevion Wisner from the depth chart. However, the veteran running back was already ruled out due to an injury. True freshman Amari Thomas will make his first start against the Panthers.

The offensive line had a few changes. As expected, sophomore Chavez Thompson is listed as the starting center following Bradyn Welch-Joiner's injury last weekend. Jayden Todd will back him up.

Junior Jon Daniels replaced sophomore Chastan Brown as the backup left tackle behind Xavier Chaplin. Daniels is no longer listed as a third-string right tackle behind Nate Pabst and Chimdia Nwaiwu.

Sophomore punter Ethan Post stepped into the starting role a week ago. He's regarded as a co-starter with Daniel Hughes.

While linebacker Blake Nichelson wasn't added to the depth chart, he's expected to play for the first time since Week 0.

Check out the full depth chart below.

Quarterback:

1. Ashton Daniels, 5th year

2. Kevin Sperry, So.

Running Back:

1. Quintrevion Wisner, Sr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

3. Zay Parks, Jr.

Wide Receiver:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Teriq Mallory, So.

Wide Receiver:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Devin Carter, Fr.

Slot Wide Receiver:

1. Jayvan Boggs, So.

2. Tae'Shaun Gelsey, So.

Tight End:

1. Desirrio Riles, Sr. OR Landen Thomas, Jr.

Left Tackle:

1. Xavier Chaplin, 5th year

2. Jonathan Daniels, Jr.

Left Guard:

1. Andre Otto, Sr.

2. Paul Bowling, So.

Center:

1. Chavez Thompson, So.

2. Jayden Todd, Jr.

Right Guard:

1. Paul Bowling, So.

2. Nate Pabst, 5th year

Right Tackle:

1. Nate Pabst, 5th year

2. Chimdia Nwaiwu, Sr.

Defensive End:

1. Darryll Desir, So.

2. Cam Brooks, Fr.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Defensive Tackle:

1. Daniel Lyons, 5th year

2. Jordan Sanders, 5th year

Defensive Tackle:

1. Mandrell Desir, So.

2. Deamontae Diggs, 5th year

JACK:

1. Rylan Kennedy, Sr.

2. Jalen Anderson, Jr.

Linebacker:

1. Chris Jones, Jr.

2. Caleb LaVallee, Sr.

Linebacker:

1. Omar Graham Jr., 5th year

2. Mikai Gbayor, 5th year

Cornerback:

1. Ja'Bril Rawls, Sr.

2. Charles Lester III, Jr.

Cornerback:

1. Nehemiah Chandler, Jr.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr.

Safety:

1. CJ Richard Jr., Jr.

2. K.J. Kirkland, Sr. OR Antonio Cromartie Jr., So.

ROVER Safety:

1. Ashlynd Barker, 5th year

2. Max Redmon, So.

Nickel:

1. Ma'Khi Jones, So.

2. Ricky Knight III, Jr. OR Jordan Crutchfield, Fr.

Kicker:

1. Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

2. Conor McAneney, So.

Kickoff Specialist:

1. Conor McAneney, So. OR Gabe Panikowski, 5th year

Punter:

1. Daniel Hughes, Sr. OR Ethan Post, So.

Holder:

1. Carter Jula, Jr.

2. Daniel Hughes, Sr.

Long Snapper:

1. Caleb Bowers, 5th year

2. Alex Nocco, So.

Kick Returner:

1. Micahi Danzy, Jr.

2. Amari Thomas, Fr.

Punt Returner:

1. Jasen Lopez, Fr.

2. Jayvan Boggs, So.

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