FSU DC Tony White Shares Latest On Kevin Wynn, Jordan Sanders

The Florida State Seminoles are through the first week of fall camp.

So far, the defensive line has been the pleasant surprise of the preseason. Though the unit will remain a question mark until the true games are played, there appears to be legitimate progress since the conclusion of the spring.

READ MORE: FSU Football Impressed By Ashton Daniels' Preseason Growth

Multiple players in the trenches have impressed the coaching staff, including Daniel Lyons, Deante McCray, Mandrell Desir, Darryll Desir, Rylan Kennedy, Deamontae Diggs, and Jalen Anderson.

With that being said, the Seminoles need as many bodies ready to contribute as possible, and it would be a nice development if redshirt freshman Kevin Wynn, redshirt senior Jordan Sanders, or any of the true freshmen ready contribute in some capacity.

Tony White Praises Kevin Wynn, Jordan Sanders, and Franklin Whitley

FSU Athletics

Florida State's defensive line looks a lot different compared to a year ago. Rather than relying on sheer mass and size, the Seminoles have a group of defenders who are athletic, versatile, and fiery.

With that being said, there is still a need for big bodies in the middle, and the Seminoles have a few of them.

Defensive coordinator Tony White highlighted the progression of Wynn and Sanders. The former is in much better shape than last season, and the latter is just a strong dude.

Sanders, in particular, is an interesting storyline to follow since he missed the spring due to an injury. The scrimmage on Tuesday evening was his first real action at Florida State.

"Juju [Wynn] doesn't get enough credit, man," White said. "He transformed his body, and you can see it on the field. You can see him moving around better, you can see him playing for longer stretches."

"Jordan [Sanders] coming back, you can see his strength," White added. "He's just a strong individual, like he's just brute strong in there, and now him getting comfortable in there with what we're asking him to do."

A true freshman is also catching White's attention. After enrolling in January, Franklin Whitley has focused on reshaping his body to play along the interior.

Whitley was a blue-chip recruit in the 2026 class. He recorded 39 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 4 pass deflections during his senior season.

White believes he could be a difference-maker for the Seminoles in the near future.

"Franklin Whitley's another guy who's gained 20-25 pounds since he's been here. He's 285, 287, something like that," White said. "For being a young buck, a guy who has a basketball background, he's one that wouldn't surprise me that's going to be a great one here pretty soon."

White credited the coaching staff, along with Wynn, Sanders, and Whitley, for sticking to their respective plans.

Wynn and Sanders both lost weight. On the other hand, Whitley has bulked up over the last eight months.

"Those bigger-body guys, you do need them, but you need them to fit into your defense," White said. "Those guys have done a nice job. T-Knight and Nick [Williams] have done a nice job of training those guys... It's been good to see."

Florida State is in Jacksonville for two practices at UNF. The Seminoles will return to Tallahassee for their second scrimmage on Sunday night.

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