FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles are only a few hours away from a road game against the No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide that might have major implications.

Florida State hasn't won a game outside of Tallahassee in 1,029 days entering the matchup. With pressure mounting on head coach Mike Norvell, and a change already being made at the athletic director spot, could another embarrassing road blowout be enough to force the administration's hand?

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football at Alabama Crimson Tide

Either way, it's weird to say that the Seminoles and the Crimson Tide are about to play a football game in Tuscaloosa, and there's practically no buzz from FSU fans. The focus is away from the field for many at this point.

While there are still questions regarding whether Kalen DeBoer is the right man to lead Alabama, the Crimson Tide are 2-0, blowing out East Carolina and Kentucky.

This is an opportunity for Alabama to even the score. Last year, Florida State shocked most of the country with a 31-17 win over the Crimson Tide in Tallahassee. DeBoer and his squad would love to bounce back in front of the home crowd.

Florida State and Alabama haven't met in Bryant-Denny Stadium since 1974. The Seminoles are 0-2 all-time against the Crimson Tide on the road. Overall, Alabama holds a 3-2-1 edge in the series.

The Crimson Tide's last victory against Florida State came in the 2017 season opener in Atlanta.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Alabama?

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of the matchup against the Crimson Tide, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be rolling with alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants.

Alabama is expected to roll with its legendary home look - crimson helmets, crimson jerseys, and white pants.

Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, and Katie George on the call.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, garnet pants

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