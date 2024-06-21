FSU Football's 2024 Schedule Ranked As One Of The Nation's Toughest By CFB Analyst
Phil Steele, a former ESPN Insider and producer of the famous college football season preview magazine has released his top 25 toughest schedules for the upcoming year. Florida State has consistently received criticism for its easy slate of games in the past, but the 2024 campaign could be one of the most challenging according to Steele.
READ MORE: Five-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits From USC Trojans After FSU Football Official Visit
FSU’s schedule comes in at #12 in the rankings behind notable schools such as rival Florida (#1), Georgia Tech (#4), Georgia (#8), Alabama (#9), new ACC member Stanford (#10), and Virginia (#11).
There are certainly some games that FSU fans should ponder. Georgia Tech is coming off a good finish to its season including a big win over former UNC quarterback and eventual No. 3 draft pick, Drake Maye, and the Tar Heels. A first game in Ireland could be tricky, especially with a new starting quarterback in DJ Uiagalelei and a lengthy flight across the pond.
Boston College gave Florida State fits last season in Chestnut Hill during the Red Bandana Game. In the second half, it appeared FSU’s defense couldn’t stop Thomas Castellanos. However, the home opener in Doak Campbell Stadium should be a ruckus. It was a blowout the last time these teams met in Tallahassee.
Moreover, SMU is not projected to be a pushover in 2024. Should Florida State enter this game with a 4-0 record, pay attention to the SMU matchup as it could be a litmus test for the team early on.
And then of course, FSU has a five-game stretch including vs. Clemson, at Duke, at Miami, vs. UNC, and at Notre Dame. A bye week follows the game in South Bend, and then a final two-game home stand with Charleston Southern and Florida, respectively.
Perhaps for the first time in a while, the Seminoles will be able to use their strength of schedule as a bargaining chip if necessary when it’s time for the College Football Playoff Committee to make their selections at the end of the season.
READ MORE: FSU Football Achieves Top-10 Spot in ESPN's Future Power Rankings
Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason.
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok