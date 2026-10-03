FSU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Virginia Cavaliers Game

The Florida State Seminoles are kicking off October with a conference game against the Virginia Cavaliers. This is Virginia's first trip to Tallahassee in over a decade. The Cavaliers are 1-9 in Doak Campbell Stadium, with the only victory coming back in 2011.

Both teams have only played 1 conference game. Virginia defeated North Carolina State in Week 0, while the Seminoles fell 27-24 to SMU on Labor Day.

READ MORE: NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU Football vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Through the first month of the season, the Seminoles have been shaky at best. If Florida State doesn't get it together, the wheels could fall off quickly with Virginia, Louisville, Miami, and Clemson coming up.

FSU is considered a slight underdog entering the matchup against Virginia. Everyone remembers the 2025 matchup where the Cavaliers pulled off a double-overtime victory that resulted in the disappearance of Squirrel White as fans stormed the field.

Following that game, Virginia went on to appear in the ACC Championship, while Florida State finished 2-6 and missed the postseason over its final eight outings.

A similar path is on the table if the Seminoles can't pull out a victory in front of a home crowd that is growing more restless by the week.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Virginia?

Aug 29, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) throws downfield during the first quarter against New Mexico State at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leading up to the matchup against the Cavaliers, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles are going with an alternate look for the second time this season - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants.

Florida State previously wore the combination in its 34-17 victory against New Mexico State. The Seminoles went 2-0 in all garnet in 2025, beating East Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Virginia is expected to wear white helmets, white jerseys, and navy pants.

Florida State and Virginia will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 with Jay Alter, Tom Luginbill, and Lauren Sisler on the call.

Here's A Look At What The Team Wore Game By Game In 2026:

New Mexico State: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

SMU: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Alabama: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Central Arkansas: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

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