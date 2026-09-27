TV Channel Finalized For FSU Football's Conference Game Against Virginia Cavaliers

The Florida State Seminoles are about to enter the toughest stretch of their 2026 season, which includes 7 straight conference games. Even though the Seminoles are 2-2 through three games, technically, the team still remains in the hunt to capture the ACC title.

Though unlikely, stranger things have happened. Last year, it was Duke and Virginia who met for the conference championship. Not many saw that matchup coming.

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Next up on the docket for Florida State is the Virginia Cavaliers, who will travel to Tallahassee on Saturday, October 3. The Cavaliers are 3-1 overall and undefeated in conference play after beating North Carolina State in Week 0.

Virginia is ranked No. 14 in total defense and tied for No. 16 in scoring defense. The Cavaliers have allowed fewer than 10 points in three of their four games, but had an uncharacteristic performance in a 38-27 loss to West Virginia. That defeat came at a neutral site, though it's the only time the team has played away from home so far this season.

Ahead of the matchup, it's been revealed that Florida State and Virginia will play on national TV.

Florida State-Virginia Set For ESPN2 Matchup

Sep 26, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles cornerback Antonio Cromartie Jr. (33) defends a pass intended for Central Arkansas Bears wide receiver Tyrell Pollard (11) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, the ACC announced kickoff times and television designations for Week 5. At that time, the game was set for 3:30 p.m., but the TV info was still up in the air, with the contest having the possibility of being shown on ESPN2 or the ACC Network.

Following Louisville's loss and North Carolina State's questionable performance, it will be Florida State and Virginia getting the top billing.

The Seminoles and Cavaliers are set to face off on ESPN2. This is Florida State's third nationally televised game of the 2026 season.

FSU previously lost to SMU (ESPN) and Alabama (ABC), but helped bring in a combined 11.08 million viewers in those defeats.

Coincidentally, Florida State's last matchup against Virginia was on ESPN in 2025. In a Friday night shocker, the Cavaliers upset the top-10 Seminoles in double overtime, paving the way for FSU's epic collapse for the rest of the year.

Both programs went through plenty of offseason changes. Virginia is relying on transfer quarterback Beau Pribula to lead the way on the road. In four games, he's completed 66/86 passes for 793 yards with 11 touchdowns to 1 interception. Pribula has added 34 carries for 125 yards and another score.

Florida State and Virginia will match up on Saturday, October 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

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