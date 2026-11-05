FSU Football at Boston College Eagles: 20 Players Already Ruled Out

The Florida State Seminoles are in a bit of a chaotic situation. Less than a week after firing head coach Mike Norvell, Florida State is hitting the road to face the Boston College Eagles under the leadership of Rick Stockstill, who has served as director of scouting since being hired by the program in 2024.

It's a tall task. Florida State hasn't won a game outside of Tallahassee in nearly 1,100 days, falling in a program-worst 12 straight road games. Not to mention, there are a lot of distractions surrounding the Seminoles and two new play-callers, with Tim Harris Jr. and Ernie Sims stepping into expanded roles.

READ MORE: CFB Analyst Predicts Next FSU Football Coach, Takes a Shot at Seminole Fans

With that being said, the last time the Seminoles went to Chestnut Hill with an interim head coach, they won 38-31. Anything is possible in college football.

This is Florida State's fifth straight conference game, so both programs will be releasing updated ACC availability reports on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and two hours before kickoff on Saturday morning.

Florida State previously lost running back Ousmane Kromah, wide receiver Duce Robinson, safety Karson Hobbs, linebacker Izayia Williams, and linebacker Daylen Green to season-ending injuries.

On Wednesday evening, the ACC released its first availability report for the game.

First ACC Availability Report For FSU-Boston College

Oct 3, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) runs the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State listed cornerback Quindarrius Jones as out for the second straight game. Defensive linemen Kevin Wynn and Deante McCray will also be unavailable. McCray was injured in the loss to Clemson.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner is questionable. That's an important aspect the Seminoles will be monitoring leading up to kickoff. If Wisner can't play, Florida State's running back room will be down to Amari Thomas, Zay Parks, and Gavin Markey.

Overall, the Seminoles ruled out 12 players.

The Eagles have listed eight players as unavailable for the contest.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— RB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— WR Duce Robinson (out for season)

— DL Kevin Wynn

— DL Deante McCray

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard

QUESTIONABLE:

— RB Tre Wisner

— DL Cam Brooks

— DB K.J. Kirkland

— K Conor McAneney

PROBABLE:

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— DB Ja'Bril Rawls

Boston College Eagles:

OUT:

— RB Evan Dickens

— RB Sedric Addison

— WR Reed Swanson

— OL Trevon Humphrey

— OL Michael Crounse

— DL Onye Nwosisi

— LB Justin Medlock

— DB Isaiah Farris

QUESTIONABLE:

— TE Danny Edgehille

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