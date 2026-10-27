FSU Football at Boston College Eagles: Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set

The Florida State Seminoles have five games remaining in the 2026 season. Coming out of a BYE week, Florida State is set to match up against the Clemson Tigers in Doak Campbell Stadium in what should be an interesting atmosphere on Halloween.

Following the contest against the Tigers, Florida State will kick off its second two-game road trip of the year. It's essentially the reverse of what the Seminoles went through in October.

This time, Florida State will head to Chestnut Hill to face Boston College, leading up to a trip to Pittsburgh on a Friday night.

READ MORE: FSU Football Freshman WR Could Make Debut Against Clemson

Boston College has won two straight games to advance to 4-3. The Eagles were expected to be a cellar dweller in the ACC coming into the season, but have overperformed so far.

Prior to its current winning streak, Boston College legitimately competed in losses to Virginia Tech and SMU. The Eagles dropped their season-opener at Cincinnati, which just upset a top-10 Texas Tech squad.

It's safe to say that this is shaping up to be a close game, especially with Florida State's long-documented road struggles.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 10 (November 7).

When Will FSU-Boston College Kick Off?

Sep 16, 2023; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell (in black) watches game action during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Boston College will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 7. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.

Right now, this marks the earliest kickoff for Florida State this fall. To this point, the Seminoles have played only late-afternoon or night games.

Honestly, this is probably the best-case scenario for Florida State, considering that the program is headed into another short week after facing Boston College. They'll be able to get out of the matchup and back home as quickly as possible.

FSU is 3-1 against the Eagles since Mike Norvell arrived in Tallahassee, including a 2-0 record on the road. The Seminoles lost their last outing to Boston College in 2024, falling 28-13 in Doak Campbell Stadium. Strangely enough, the Eagles were led by quarterback Tommy Castellanos in that game, who transferred to Florida State last year and now plays for Texas Tech.

Norvell's two victories in Alumni Stadium have both been nail-biters. In 2021, the Seminoles led 26-3 in the third quarter, but Boston College came rallying back. The Eagles scored the final 20 points to cut the deficit to three before Florida State picked off a pass in its own territory to escape with a win.

Two years later, Florida State faced a similar scenario, jumping out to a 31-10 lead. Once again, the Eagles had an answer, putting up 19 straight points. The Seminoles forced a punt and were able to run out the clock. Not without some drama though; running back Lawrance Toafili was stopped on third down, but Boston College's 18th penalty of the game resulted in a victory for FSU.

If this goes anything like recent history, it could be a pretty exciting game.

Prior to hosting the Seminoles, Boston College travels to Duke on Saturday, October 31, at 12:00 p.m. ET. That contest will be televised on The CW if Florida State fans want to get an early look at the Eagles.

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