FSU Football vs. Clemson: Kickoff Time, TV Channel Set For Halloween Rivalry Game

The Florida State Seminoles are enjoying their second and final BYE week of the 2026 season. The first half of the campaign has delivered plenty of highs and lows. Florida State is just 3-4 through seven games, and has only defeated one of its four ACC opponents.

Following the week off, the Seminoles will return to Doak Campbell Stadium to host the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, October 31.

READ MORE: 3 Thoughts As FSU Football's Rivalry Loss To Miami Ends In Controversy

The Tigers are 4-2, handling Charleston Southern 37-0 this past weekend. With that being said, Clemson was blown out by both of the ranked opponents on its schedule, falling 51-10 to LSU and 41-13 to Miami.

Recent history isn't on Florida State's side in the series. While the magnitude doesn't necessarily reach the level of hate that the Seminoles hold for Miami and Florida, this is still considered a rivalry game.

FSU leads the all-time series 21-17, but Clemson has won 9 of the last 10 meetings. The Seminoles' only victory over that period was in 2023, when FSU defeated the Tigers 31-24 in overtime.

On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 9 (October 31).

It'll be another primetime game for the Seminoles.

When Will FSU-Clemson Kick Off?

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates with Florida State Seminoles running back Quintrevion Wisner (5), offensive line Paul Bowling (51) and wide receiver Jayvan Boggs (15) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Clemson will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31. The contest will be televised on the ACC Network.

Things could get spooky on Halloween.

Florida State has taken down Clemson in Tallahassee since 2024. Coincidentally, that was also an overtime victory for the Seminoles. FSU had to rally in the fourth quarter and stopped the Tigers on fourth down in overtime before Karlos Williams' game-winning run.

Since Mike Norvell was hired by Florida State, the Seminoles are 1-4 against Clemson. Only one of those losses was by a single possession.

Despite a disappointing campaign in 2025, where the Tigers underachieved relative to their preseason aspirations, they still beat FSU 24-10. The Seminoles trailed 18-0 and were never truly competitive in Death Valley.

Prior to traveling to Florida State, Clemson will host Virginia Tech on Saturday, October 24. That game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN if Seminole fans want to get a closer look at the Tigers.

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