Best College Football Bets Today for Week 7 (Predictions for Missouri-Ole Miss, Nebraska-Oregon, and More)

Week 7 of the college football season will continue today with a loaded slate of games.

If you're looking for some bets to get in on, you're in the right place. Let's dive into three of my favorite bets for today's action.

Best College Football Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Virginia +9.5 (+100) vs. SMU

Missouri +184 vs. Ole Miss

Nebraska +6.5 (-108) vs. Oregon

Virginia vs. SMU Best Bet

I don't think SMU is a good enough team to be deserving of being this big of favorites.

The Mustangs have a great passing offense, but that feeds into Virginia's defensive strength. They rank second in the country in opponent pass success rate. The way to beat the Cavaliers is to run the football, but the Mustangs are 123rd in EPA per rush and 107th in rush success rate, leaving them without an effective run game and thus unable to attack the Cavaliers where they're weakest.

Offensively, Virginia is as average as they come, ranking around the middle of the pack in college football in both metrics. They'll be able to put up some points on the board against a SMU defense that's 90th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play.

Give me the points with Virginia.

Pick: Virginia +9.5 (+100)

Missouri vs. Ole Miss Best Bet

In this week's edition of my favorite upset picks, I broke down why I'm backing Missouri to take down Ole Miss:

It's time to give Missouri some respect. The Tigers are 14th in the nation in net adjusted EPA per play and 19th in net yards per play. By comparison, Ole Miss ranked 44th and 36th in those two metrics.

Missouri is a balanced team, sporting strong units on both sides of the ball. The aspect of the Rebels that will ultimately hold them back is their defense. Ole Miss has one of the worst defenses amongst the power conferences, ranking 91st in opponent success rate and 100th in opponent adjusted EPA per play.

Missouri already pulled off the upset against a different team with a good offense but bad defense when they took down the Gators two weeks ago, so I see no reason why they can't pull off the upset again this week.

Keep the points, give me Missouri to win this game outright.

Pick: Missouri +184

Nebraska vs. Oregon Best Bet

I don't know why Oregon keeps being treated in the betting market as if they're a good team. Their advanced metrics are ugly for a team that was looked at as a National Championship contender before the season began. The Ducks rank just 105th in the country in offensive success rate and 89th in adjusted EPA per play.

Their defense, while solid, isn't the unit it was last year, ranking 49th in opponent success rate.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers are for real. They almost upset the defending national champions last week, and they still rank 13th in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and sixth in net success rate.

Let's take the points with the Cornhuskers in a game that they may end up winning outright.

Pick: Nebraska +6.5 (-108)

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