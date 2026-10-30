How to Watch FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: TV Channel, Odds & Live Stream

With Clemson coming to town on Halloween night, Florida State hopes the only boos ringing through Doak Campbell Stadium are a part of the Halloween festivities.

FSU is surprisingly favored in the matchup for the third time this season as Clemson's offensive struggles have hampered their hopes of climbing to the top of the ACC.

Both teams have struggled in 2026. The Seminoles (3-4, 1-3 ACC) return from their bye week and look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Tigers (4-3, 2-2 ACC).

Florida State Looks to Get Back to .500

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) celebrates with running back Quintrevion Wisner (5) after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium with an opportunity to stop a two-game losing streak and keep its bowl hopes alive. After consecutive road losses to Louisville and Miami, the Seminoles have had a chance to reset and realign.

For the first time this season, FSU heads into an ACC matchup as the betting favorite after being heavily favored against New Mexico State and Central Arkansas. Beating the Tigers in a rivalry matchup would bring the Seminoles back to .500 and leave them needing two wins over their final four games to reach bowl eligibility.

However, a loss would further dampen confidence in the program's direction.

Clemson Looks to Extend Its Streak in Tallahassee

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds (2) after he threw a ball out of bounds during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium Saturday, October 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clemson heads to Tallahassee, Florida, seeking its own bounce-back game after losing to Virginia Tech on a go-ahead score in a 20-16 defeat last weekend.

Clemson’s offense has been among the worst in the ACC, averaging about 21 points per game. The Tigers sit last in the conference in both total offense, averaging 333.1 yards per game, and passing offense, at 182.6 yards per game. Through seven games, Clemson has thrown just two touchdown passes against seven interceptions.

However, the Tigers’ defense still presents a challenge. Clemson limited the Hokies to 234 total yards, including 70 rushing yards, while recording six sacks. They rank fourth in the ACC in both total defense at 317.0 yards allowed per game and passing defense at 185.7.

Clemson has won its past four games at Doak Campbell Stadium and will try to win its first five straight on FSU’s home field.

Here is how to watch:

How to Watch Florida State vs. Clemson

Game Notes: Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 1-3 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (4-3, 2-2 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 31 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida (67,277)

TV/Streaming: ACCN; WatchESPN

Commentators: Play-by-play: Wes Durham; analyst: Max Browne; sideline: Madison Fitzpatrick

Radio: Seminole Sports Network , WTNT 94.9 FM, Tallahassee; SiriusXM channel No. 179 or No. 234

Spread: Florida State -6 (-105); Clemson +6 (-115)

Over/under: 49.5 points; over (-115), under (-105)

Moneyline: Florida State -218; Clemson +180

Series History: Florida State leads 21-17. Clemson won the most recent meeting, 24-10, in 2025, and FSU is 12-7 overall at home.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Odds provided by DraftKings.com

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