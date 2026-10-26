FSU Football Surprisingly Favored Ahead Of Clemson Tigers Matchup

The Florida State Seminoles are coming out of their final BYE week of the 2026 season. Sitting at 3-4, Florida State needs to win at least three of its next five games to return to the postseason for the first time in three years.

The Seminoles can get started on the right foot with a win against the Clemson Tigers on Halloween. Recent history isn't on Florida State's side. The Tigers have won nine of the last ten matchups, and haven't lost in Doak Campbell Stadium since 2014.

READ MORE: FSU’s Latest Move to Fill the Stands for Clemson Game Raises Eyebrows

Florida State battled against the No. 1 team in the country. Though the Seminoles lost to Miami, head coach Mike Norvell is hoping to build on that performance. The problem is that FSU hasn't been very consistent in a long time.

Clemson is having a second consecutive down year. The Tigers have dropped two of their last three games, and were outscored 10-0 in the fourth quarter, falling to Virginia Tech 20-16. Dabo Swinney's squad has accumulated two passing touchdowns in seven games.

FSU Surprisingly Favored Against Rival Clemson Tigers

Sep 23, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before a game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to FanDuel, Florida State is expected to bounce back against Clemson. Despite the extended struggles, the Seminoles opened as a -6.5-point favorite on the sportsbook, with the Over/Under set at 49.5 points. FSU is a -220 favorite on the MoneyLine, compared to Clemson's +180.

The Seminoles are 3-4 against the spread this season. They failed to cover against New Mexico State, SMU, Central Arkansas, and Louisville.

A year ago, Florida State didn't even really keep it competitive in Death Valley. The Tigers led 18-0, and the Seminoles didn't crack double digits until the final quarter, falling 24-10. Despite being outgained, Clemson held the ball longer and forced two turnovers.

Norvell is 1-4 against Clemson during his tenure in Tallahassee. Only one of the four defeats has been within a single possession. The Seminoles have lost seven consecutive games to primary rivals (Clemson, Florida, Miami).

Florida State and Clemson will match up on Saturday, October 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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