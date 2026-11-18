The Florida State Seminoles are on the cusp of returning to the postseason for the first time in three years.

The Seminoles need to win at least one of their final two games to reach six victories.

Oddly enough, this is an eerily similar situation to what Florida State went through in 2025. The Seminoles were 5-5 through ten games and needed to defeat North Carolina State or Florida to make a bowl game.

READ MORE: Rick Stockstill Gives Injury Update Ahead of FSU Football vs. NC State

Obviously, Florida State lost both of those matchups in embarrassing fashion. Well, here we are again.

FSU is 5-5, and its next two games are against the Wolfpack and the Gators. This time around, the Seminoles will have the benefit of home-field advantage.

Considering The Circumstances, FSU Making A Bowl Game Would Be A Success

Nov 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) runs with the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following Halloween, Florida State was 3-5 and on a three-game losing streak after falling to Clemson, which resulted in the firing of former head coach Mike Norvell. At the time, the Seminoles were 1-5 against P4 opponents.

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Despite an interim head coach and new play-callers on both sides of the ball, Florida State picked up the pieces. In just six days, the Seminoles won consecutive games on the road, snapping a 12-game losing streak outside of Tallahassee.

Rick Stockstill made it clear that winning six games will never be the goal at Florida State. However, considering the circumstances, this would be a positive result for the program.

"I think it would be a tremendous accomplishment, and at Florida State, you should never be in this position that you're happy to get a 6th win. I mean, you obviously want to get 6 wins, but you want more," Stockstill said. "To me, haven’t gone to a bowl now in 2 years, this would be a tremendous reward for these players, especially where they were these last couple weeks."

"They've put themselves in a good position, haven't talked about it because more process-oriented, that doesn't have anything to do with this game," Stockstill added. "We're just focused on this week, this game, and we'll worry about that down the road, but it would be a tremendous response for them and how they've handled this situation and this season."

Florida State's last postseason appearance was against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl after being snubbed from the College Football Playoff. The Seminoles lost in record-breaking fashion, falling 63-3.

Over the next two seasons, FSU went a combined 7-17 overall. The program only made two bowl games during Norvell's six and a half years on the job.

In 2022, the Seminoles defeated Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. That's one of just five postseason games that Florida State has qualified for in the last decade.

For a once-proud program, sneaking into bowl eligibility before a new regime takes over would be a victory. The opportunity would provide extra practice time and another game for the coaching staff to evaluate the current roster.

Not to mention, it's a final chance for players and coaches to audition for a spot at Florida State, or somewhere else.

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