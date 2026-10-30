FSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers: Positive Injury News On Defense For The Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are less than 48 hours away from their second straight rivalry game of the 2026 season. While the matchup against the Clemson Tigers may not rise to the magnitude of the Florida Gators or Miami Hurricanes, it's traditionally been one of the most important annual games in the ACC.

Neither team was above .500 last year, and it's not much better in 2026. Clemson is 4-3, and Florida State is 3-4. The stakes of this great rivalry have fallen from conference championship appearances and national title aspirations to whether Mike Norvell or Dabo Swinney might be fired.

READ MORE: FSU Football Freshman WR Expected to Make Debut Against Clemson

The Tigers have won nine of the last ten meetings in the series and hold a four-game winning streak in Doak Campbell Stadium entering Halloween.

With the contest approaching swiftly, the Seminoles are keeping their eye on a few injuries.

Florida State and Clemson released their initial availability reports on Wednesday night. At that time, the two teams ruled out a combined 16 players.

On Thursday, the Seminoles and Tigers provided their second availability report.

Second ACC Availability Report For FSU-Clemson

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back K.J. Kirkland (24) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There were a few changes to take note of.

Florida State downgraded senior safety K.J. Kirkland from questionable to doubtful. The Seminoles will likely have to rely on their depth in the back end once again, with senior cornerback Quindarrius Jones already ruled out.

On the positive side, fifth-year linebackers Mikai Gbayor and Omar Graham Jr., along with junior quarterback Malachi Marshall are no longer on the report. That basically means they were upgraded from probable to available.

Graham Jr. exited the loss to Miami in the second half with an apparent neck injury/concussion. It's good to see him back in the mix.

Check out the full report below.

Florida State Seminoles:

OUT:

— LB Ousmane Kromah (out for season)

— RB Samuel Singleton Jr.

— LB Blake Nichelson

— LB Noah LaVallee

— LB Izayia Williams (out for season)

— LB Daylen Green (out for season)

— DB Quindarrius Jones

— DB Karson Hobbs (out for season)

— DB Jamari Howard

DOUBTFUL:

— DB K.J. Kirkland (downgraded from questionable)

PROBABLE:

— LB Chris Jones

— LB Caleb LaVallee

— DB Jordan Crutchfield

Clemson Tigers:

OUT:

— RB David Eziomume

— WR Cole Turner

— OL Mason Wade

— DT Markus Strong

— DB Corian Gipson

— DB Shavar Young Jr.

— DB Polo Anderson

QUESTIONABLE:

— WR Gordon Sellars III

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